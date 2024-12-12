RS DesignSpark Unveils Game-Changing PCB Software Upgrade Backed by Infineon

The new DesignSpark PCB version 12 enables complete, error-free PCB designing enhanced for greater results.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, released a new version of DesignSpark PCB as part of its commitment to its 1.4-million-member community to continually develop and enhance its offer. The latest version of this award-winning software, DesignSpark PCB version 12, is backed by the support of Infineon, Germany's largest semiconductor manufacturer, and introduces new features for both free and paid DesignSpark subscription plans.

DesignSpark PCB has been providing students and engineers with accessible, professional-grade PCB design tools since July 2010 and has become popular for its user-friendly interface, supporting schematics capture, and free PCB layout design capabilities.

The tool makes designing circuit boards easy. In addition to current features, which include an impressive database featuring millions of PCB symbols and footprints and unlimited circuit board layers, DesignSpark PCB version 12 offers advanced new functionalities across the DesignSpark subscriptions, including:

Pre-plot checks for correct layer selection





New edit component options useful for high-pin footprints like BGAs





An angular precision setting for design units





Dual units for the measurement tool





The ability to export components, including referenced symbols, from any library





A segment mode for shape and track editing





Translate-to-PCB options designed to improve reference design conversion to PCB





The ability to save project-specific libraries





New component bin options, like sort and filter, for high-component-count designs





Design Rule Check on current view





Additional Design Rule Check options, like max. vias allowed in each net, max. stub route length allowed, and check PCB-only nets

"We're excited to support the launch of DesignSpark PCB v12," said Markus Rick, Head of Global Account Management eCommerce Distribution Partners at Infineon Technologies AG. "We are supporting the tool in recognition that it empowers engineers with user-friendly technology, enabling faster innovation and a more efficient design process."

"Having the approval of Infineon means a great deal," said Pete Wood, DesignSpark Director at RS. "They play a significant role in supplying the components that PCB designers using the tool will integrate into their layouts, especially within the industrial automation and automotive industries, and their backing signifies a powerful endorsement of DesignSpark PCB's capabilities".

About RS

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS DesignSpark

DesignSpark is an online design engineering community. With 1.4 million members globally, it offers free and paid subscriptions for its professional CAD software, and technical and design resources. DesignSpark Mechanical, PCB and Circuit Simulator software support ideation through to prototyping, enabling faster, more accurate designs. The platform also promotes responsible engineering through 'Mission Responsible', resources to educate, influence and help create engineering outcomes that have a positive impact on the world around us.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 58,600 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €16.3 billion in the 2023 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

