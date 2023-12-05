RS Group selects Siemens' EDA simulation technology for new cloud native DesignSpark Circuit Simulator

Powered by Siemens' PartQuest software, RS DesignSpark Circuit Simulator is a comprehensive cloud native environment for designing, modeling, simulating and analyzing electronic/mechatronic circuits and systems

1.3 million DesignSpark community members will have access to the new DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that the RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions to more than 1.1 million industrial customers, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for its new, cloud native, DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool – empowering users to streamline the design process.

RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions to more than 1.1 million industrial customers, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for its new, cloud native, DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool – empowering users to streamline the design process (Image courtesy of RS Group)

After an extensive technical evaluation of available solutions, RS selected Siemens' PartQuest™ software – a cloud-based circuit simulation tool supporting analog, digital, mixed-signal and multi-domain designs – as the enabling technology to power the latest generation of its DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tools. DesignSpark delivers a comprehensive environment to design, model, simulate and analyze electronic and mechatronic circuits and systems for the 1.3-million-member DesignSpark engineering community.

"The RS DesignSpark vision is to educate, influence, promote, and enable engineers to design responsibly for a better world," said Mike Bray, vice president of Innovation for DesignSpark, RS Group. "Our DesignSpark Circuit Simulator, available now, has the right set of tools to help our extensive community improve productivity and deliver innovation faster. Siemens demonstrated they have the cutting-edge cloud technology we need to help us achieve our vision."

"Siemens is pleased to have been chosen by RS as a key technology partner for its DesignSpark platform," said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of Electronic Board Systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The DesignSpark Circuit Simulator offers robust circuit design and simulation resources to a DesignSpark community eager for advanced technology and solutions that help realize more end products in a collaborative environment that facilitates peer-to-peer knowledge sharing."

To learn more about DesignSpark Circuit Simulator and other electronics design tools from RS Group visit https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/home

