RS Group selects Siemens' EDA simulation technology for new cloud native DesignSpark Circuit Simulator

News provided by

Siemens Digital Industries Software

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Powered by Siemens' PartQuest software, RS DesignSpark Circuit Simulator is a comprehensive cloud native environment for designing, modeling, simulating and analyzing electronic/mechatronic circuits and systems
  • 1.3 million DesignSpark community members will have access to the new DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that the RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions to more than 1.1 million industrial customers, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for its new, cloud native, DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool – empowering users to streamline the design process.

Continue Reading
RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions to more than 1.1 million industrial customers, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for its new, cloud native, DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool – empowering users to streamline the design process (Image courtesy of RS Group)
RS Group plc, a global provider of product and service solutions to more than 1.1 million industrial customers, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for its new, cloud native, DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tool – empowering users to streamline the design process (Image courtesy of RS Group)

After an extensive technical evaluation of available solutions, RS selected Siemens' PartQuest™ software – a cloud-based circuit simulation tool supporting analog, digital, mixed-signal and multi-domain designs – as the enabling technology to power the latest generation of its DesignSpark Circuit Simulator tools. DesignSpark delivers a comprehensive environment to design, model, simulate and analyze electronic and mechatronic circuits and systems for the 1.3-million-member DesignSpark engineering community.

"The RS DesignSpark vision is to educate, influence, promote, and enable engineers to design responsibly for a better world," said Mike Bray, vice president of Innovation for DesignSpark, RS Group. "Our DesignSpark Circuit Simulator, available now, has the right set of tools to help our extensive community improve productivity and deliver innovation faster. Siemens demonstrated they have the cutting-edge cloud technology we need to help us achieve our vision."

"Siemens is pleased to have been chosen by RS as a key technology partner for its DesignSpark platform," said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of Electronic Board Systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "The DesignSpark Circuit Simulator offers robust circuit design and simulation resources to a DesignSpark community eager for advanced technology and solutions that help realize more end products in a collaborative environment that facilitates peer-to-peer knowledge sharing."

To learn more about DesignSpark Circuit Simulator and other electronics design tools from RS Group visit https://www.rs-online.com/designspark/home

Siemens Digital Industries Software helps organizations of all sizes digitally transform using software, hardware and services from the Siemens Xcelerator business platform. Siemens' software and the comprehensive digital twin enable companies to optimize their design, engineering and manufacturing processes to turn today's ideas into the sustainable products of the future. From chips to entire systems, from product to process, across all industries. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Accelerating transformation.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power.

In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company employed around 311,000 people worldwide.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

SOURCE Siemens Digital Industries Software

Also from this source

Siemens revolutionizes engineering simulation with HEEDS AI Simulation Predictor and Simcenter Reduced Order Modeling

Siemens revolutionizes engineering simulation with HEEDS AI Simulation Predictor and Simcenter Reduced Order Modeling

Siemens Digital Industries Software today set the benchmark for innovation in the field of engineering simulation with the launch of two...
Red Bull Ford Powertrains pursues the sustainable future of motorsport with Siemens Xcelerator

Red Bull Ford Powertrains pursues the sustainable future of motorsport with Siemens Xcelerator

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that Red Bull Ford Powertrains has leveraged the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.