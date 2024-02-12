RS is the Exclusive Online Source for the New Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A Industry 4.0 Tablet

This new, next-generation Siemens industrial tablet PC empowers you to compute, monitor, control, and multitask on the go and can help you optimize your mobile productivity, improve your responsiveness, increase efficiencies, reduce operating costs by up to 60%, and unlock new business opportunities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, is the exclusive online source for the new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A next-generation industrial tablet.

This new Industry 4.0 tablet is equipped with a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and all of the necessary interfaces and add-on modules that organizations in manufacturing, field services, transportation and logistics, retail and hospitality, utilities, public safety, precision agriculture, and land management industries need to collect, visualize, process, and act upon real-time device, equipment, and facility data. This data is vital to improving organizations' responsiveness, efficiencies, and cost savings, and the new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A literally puts it in the palm of your hand.

Designed to optimize mobile productivity by connecting users to critical data anytime and anywhere, the SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet features an Intel Core i5 processor capable of running AI- and WinCC-based SCADA and HMI solutions, executing other computing, monitoring, and controlling tasks, and even multitasking and is available with a hand strap, shoulder strap, vehicle dock, and desk dock. To withstand the risks associated with both mobility and industrial environments, it features a ruggedized but lightweight, modular form factor with few moving parts, a long battery life, IP65 sealing, and military-grade durability, as proven through testing. The tablet weighs just 1.1kg (2.43lbs) and delivers six hours of runtime with a 11.4V/3,500mA battery. It also features navigation sensors for enhanced mobility, advanced Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.3 mobile connectivity capabilities for efficient, uninterrupted data transmission and collection, a large 10.1" interactive screen for impressive visualizations, optional RFID and barcode scanner modules for added value, and an extended standard warranty for peace of mind.

Given these valuable features and capabilities, the new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet can help users cut operating costs by up to 60%. For example, by allowing users to remotely access, monitor, and control various systems, like production and assembly lines, in parallel, it reduces the need for on-site employees, which can result in significant savings. In logistics applications, it can be mounted in equipment like forklifts and stackers to improve the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of picking operations and mitigate losses. In precision farming and land management applications, it can provide users with remote access to real-time sensor data about environmental and crop conditions or transmit field data and GPS coordinates to facilitate timely responses, mitigate losses, and minimize labor requirements and costs.

The new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet is also available with five convenient accessories engineered to further enhance mobility and ease of use. The desk dock features an RS 232 interface, a VGA interface, a 10/100Mb/s RJ45 Ethernet interface, and four USB Type-A interfaces and enables hassle-free, single-handed operation in office environments. The vehicle dock features an RS 232 interface, a 10/100Mb/s RJ45 Ethernet interface, and four USB Type-A interfaces, a standard 75x75mm VESA mount design, and a key-lockable cradle for theft protection. The padded, adjustable hand strap and shoulder strap provide security and comfort and support mobile multitasking, and the battery charging dock supports two batteries, provides auditory confirmation of proper insertion, and has an LED indicator to convey charging status.

"The new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet empowers you to compute, monitor, control, and multitask on the go and can help you cut operating costs by up to 60%. It weighs less than two and a half pounds, delivers six hours of advanced processing power, and puts valuable, real-time operational data in the palm of your hand — whether you're ambulatory, in your vehicle, or at your desk — which, in addition to helping you optimize your mobile productivity, improve your responsiveness, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs, can help you unlock new business opportunities," said Marie Dawson, Senior Director of Product and Supplier Management at RS Americas. "We are very proud to be the sole source for this high-performance, future-forward, Industry 4.0 tablet PC, and we are very grateful for our close-knit, collaborative partnership with Siemens."

"We're thrilled to launch the new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet. Siemens is committed to developing and delivering technologies that enable customers to combine the real and digital worlds and empower them to have a positive, transformative impact on essential global industries, and this new, next-generation industrial tablet will help fulfill those goals by relieving key pain points and adding immense value in every Industry 4.0 application it's deployed in," said Kristen Quasey, SIMATIC IPC Product Marketing Manager at Siemens. "We're excited to see its impact unfold and for RS to be the exclusive online supplier for this innovative new product."

To learn more about the new Siemens SIMATIC IPC MD-34A industrial tablet, please click the links embedded here, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a subsidiary of Siemens AG, a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. Siemens has been supporting the industries and creating the infrastructure forming the backbone of America's economy for more than 160 years, with 40,000 employees, 17,000 suppliers, and customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of nearly $20 billion.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

