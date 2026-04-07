RS is your all-in-one source for industrial control cabinets

RS offers an extensive selection of industrial control cabinet products, including the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio, which makes it convenient and cost-effective to build and upgrade solutions that streamline, safeguard, and optimize complex industrial automation processes.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, is an all-in-one source for integrated industrial control cabinets.

RS offers an extensive selection of the control, intelligence, power distribution and conversion, circuit protection, switching, motion control, and connectivity products needed to turn electrical and electronic enclosures into dynamic command centers for automated industrial facilities — including the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio.

RS PRO Total Panel Integration products help automated industrial equipment operate safely, efficiently, and reliably. Post this

The RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio offers a wide variety of critical control cabinet components engineered for industrial-grade performance and essential for ensuring personnel and equipment safety, improving efficiency, reliability, and durability, easing maintenance, and reducing unplanned downtime in automated industrial systems. And like all RS PRO brand products, the products in this portfolio are meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the needs of today's industrial engineers and provide customers with an exceptional combination of convenience, quality, choice, and value.

Options include more than:

2,300 environmental protection and security solutions, such as

Electrical and electronic enclosures that physically house and protect control panel components from the many hazards of harsh industrial environmental (e.g., dust, oil, chemicals, water, and extreme temperatures) that could cause nuisance trips and still production processes

Pushbutton enclosures that house and protect operator interfaces and control panel components, make it easy for on-site personnel to start, stop, or reset complex sequences with a single touch, and reduce the risk of manual errors.

Electrical and electronic enclosure accessories that enable customization and climate control

Cabinet locks that prevent unauthorized personnel from accessing dangerous areas or sensitive controls

1,695 power and control solutions, such as

Power supplies that convert incoming line voltage into the precise DC power required, distribute that power to connected components, and maintain steady voltages, even when facility power fluctuates

Miniature circuit breakers that cut power during electrical failures to prevent equipment damage and provide visual feedback on failed circuits to help facilitate troubleshooting

Heavy-duty contactors that use low-voltage signals to control high-power loads, like large electric motors, and bridge the gap between delicate computer logic and heavy-duty hardware

430 installation tools, such as

Tool kits and hex keys that help users securely mount components, tighten terminal connections to manufacturer specifications, and quickly and easily replace or add new components

Wire strippers that cleanly and precisely remove wire insulation to facilitate secure electrical connections

"Each component in the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio plays a crucial role in ensuring that automated industrial equipment operates safely, efficiently, and reliably and is rigorously designed, manufactured, tested, and field-proven to provide industrial-grade performance you can trust," said RS PRO Director Erick Moreira. "This comprehensive collection of quality control panel products also offers profound convenience, making it easy and economical for customers to streamline, safeguard, and optimize complex industrial automation processes, simplify installation and maintenance, and prevent unplanned downtime in a wide variety of production environments extending throughout the discrete and process manufacturing, intralogistics, and energy and utility industries."

Ideal applications for RS PRO Total Panel Integration products include new and upgrade-ready control cabinets in automotive, electronics, medical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and paper and packaging manufacturing, warehouse, transportation, entertainment, utilities, and telecommunications facilities.

The RS PRO portfolio features more than 90,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provides competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently. These products are meticulously designed and manufactured to meet the needs of today's industrial engineers and deliver an exceptional combination of quality, choice, and value. RS PRO products can be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and are all backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. In addition, most RS PRO products are covered by a three-year warranty. This unique value proposition has earned RS PRO more than half a million industrial customers and counting, as well as an astonishingly low return rate of less than 0.05%.

For more information about the RS PRO Total Panel Integration portfolio, including insights into other available components, please visit the links embedded here, check out the RS PRO panel building solutions product guide, the RS PRO tools flyer, and the RS PRO wire and cable products flyer.

For more information about industrial control panels, check out relevant selections from the RS Expert Advice series, including "Industrial control panel design and engineering" and episode 36 of the RS Expert Advice podcast.

For assistance identifying, deploying, procuring, and maintaining RS PRO products engineered to help you build and modernize integrated industrial control cabinets, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

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About RS

RS is a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably. We operate in 36 markets, stock over 830,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference. Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1, and in the year ended March 31, 2025, reported revenue of $3,381.64 million. For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 90,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS