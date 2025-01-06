RS Makes Automation Accessible to All

Its extensive line of industrial-grade RS PRO automation products is meticulously designed to provide competitive savings over branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to modernize with confidence.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, makes automation accessible to all with its extensive line of affordable, industrial-grade RS PRO products.

RS PRO products, the own brand of RS, are engineered to help customers overcome common challenges in every industrial market segment and meticulously designed to deliver an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value. They're also backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval — which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards — and most are covered by a standard three-year warranty.

The RS PRO portfolio features more than 80,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial application and working environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives without compromising performance, allowing customers of all sizes to work confidently. It also offers more than 15,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions and a growing selection of sustainable solutions. These field-proven, industrial-grade products can also be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and save even more time and money.

The ever-growing range of RS PRO automation products is optimized to help customers in the discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics industries maximize output, reliability, and efficiency while minimizing energy consumption and operating costs. These solutions include more than:

RS PRO also offers a variety of limit, disconnect, and Ethernet switches, DIN rail power supplies, counters, digital timers and hour meters, HMI displays, emergency stop pushbutton switches, and smart relays ideal for use in industrial automation applications.

All of these products are widely used in industrial automation applications in the discrete and process manufacturing, energy and utilities, and facilities and intralogistics industries, including:

Automotive manufacturing, original equipment manufacturing (OEM), machine building, and control panel building

Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and steel manufacturing

Power generation and distribution, water and wastewater, renewable energy, oil and gas, and telecommunications infrastructure

Industrial facilities, logistics operations, retail and wholesale outlets, universities, and ports

"Automation doesn't have to be expensive," said Jody Kemp, RS Vice President of Supplier and Sales Engagement – Americas. "While there are certainly classes of industrial applications that require complex and costly automation capabilities, there are just as many — if not more — that don't have any need for pricey extras, applications that instead need sensors that reliably detect, switches that faithfully flip, and alarms that dutifully count. RS PRO automation products reliably fulfill these needs in even the most modern industrial environments while simplifying sourcing and giving you the best value for your money, which makes integrating automation solutions accessible to industrial operations of all sizes."

For more information about RS PRO automation products engineered to help industrial customers maximize output, reliability, and efficiency while minimizing energy consumption and operating costs, please click the embedded links above. For assistance identifying, procuring, installing, and maintaining RS PRO automation products designed to modernize your industrial production processes and satisfy both your performance requirements and cost constraints, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

