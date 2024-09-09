RS now Offers Sifam Tinsley Instrumentation Solutions

Sifam Tinsley electrical instrumentation products are backed by more than 75 years of design and development experience, tested to ensure quality, durability, and reliability, and ideal for use in a wide range of industries.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, is now an authorized distributor for Sifam Tinsley Instrumentation, a trusted supplier of high-quality electrical measuring instruments.

Sifam Tinsley offers a variety of instrumentation solutions well-suited for use in a wide range of market segments, including the power and energy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, information technology, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, automotive, transportation, textile, and industrial manufacturing industries. These solutions are backed by more than 75 years of design and development experience, manufactured in facilities with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, and integrated quality management system certifications, and tested on several parameters to ensure quality, durability, and reliability. Many are also designed for easy handling, low maintenance, and compliance with relevant IEC and EMC industry standards.

Sifam Tinsley solutions solve safety, quality, compliance, productivity, and profitability challenges in many industries Post this

Sifam Tinsley solutions now available at RS include:

These instrumentation solutions help customers overcome safety, quality, compliance, productivity, and profitability challenges in applications including:

Switchgear and generator panels, backup systems, automation networks, marine engineering, and power generation, transmission, and distribution equipment deployed in the power and energy industry segments (e.g., oil and gas, coal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and geothermal).





Molding, plating, welding, processing, and test equipment in industrial manufacturing and HVAC operations.





Process instrumentation equipment in the oil and gas and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.





Weaving, wrap knitting, jacquard, embroidery, and braiding machines in the textile industry.





Commercial transportation systems and off-road construction equipment.

To learn more about Sifam Tinsley and its portfolio of high-quality instrumentation solutions, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about and expert insights into instrumentation, test and measurement, and metering, please visit the links embedded here to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers. We help 1.1 million customers across the world satisfy their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and associated electronic products sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence, and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

Through our great people and increased use of technology, we provide industrial MRO solutions that seamlessly combine services, products, and digital — essential for the successful running of our customers' businesses. Operating sustainably through efficient, physical processes and digital infrastructure, the way we support our customers forms part of our ongoing purpose to make amazing happen for a better world.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Image Download:

RS September New Suppliers PR.png

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS