RS Offers Hundreds of Thousands of End-to-End Solutions for Material Handling & Packaging Applications

Material handling & packaging equipment plays a vital role in the global logistics and supply chain industries. RS supports the unique needs of these various applications with an extensive selection of essential and auxiliary solutions.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, offers an extensive selection of end-to-end solutions for material handling & packaging applications.

Material handling & packaging equipment plays a vital role in the global logistics and supply chain industries. These applications support crucial tasks extending from forecasting, resource allocation, and production planning to flow and process management, inventory management and control, customer delivery, and even after-sales support and service.

RS supports the unique needs of various material handling & packaging applications with hundreds of thousands of solutions ranging from the essential — including bearings and belts, connectivity products, linear motion devices, motors, industrial controls, hydraulics & pneumatics, power supplies, circuit protection, process controls, sensors, lubricants, and cleaners — to the auxiliary, including PLCs, HMIs, handheld test & measurement equipment, PPE, tools, and lighting.

For example, RS currently offers 280 ready-to-ship Goodyear Belts engineered to satisfy the rigorous power transmission demands of the rapidly evolving industrial manufacturing, material handling & packaging, and transportation industries. RS also offers a wide selection of the AC and DC motors essential for any motion control application from Leeson and Marathon Motors, which are subsidiaries of the world-renowned Regal Rexnord brand. Connectivity is another vital component of material handling & packaging equipment, and RS currently offers more than 49,000 in-stock solutions from trusted suppliers, including Meltric. Auxiliary solutions like the lighting products that illuminate material handling & packaging equipment to ensure operator safety and enable equipment maintenance are also crucial components of end-to-end solutions and are available from suppliers including Signify, a leading global supplier of innovative, high-quality, and high-efficiency lighting solutions from brands such as Philips.

For more information about RS' extensive selection of end-to-end solutions for material handling & packaging applications, including relevant material handling & packaging content from the RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts, please click the links embedded here.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 650 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

