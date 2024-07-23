RS Offers MEAN WELL's Energy-Saving VFD Series Motor Drives

MEAN WELL's compact, fanless variable frequency drives (VFDs) are engineered for use with energy-efficient three-phase motors and designed to help industrial customers improve energy efficiency, decrease energy costs, and achieve ESG goals.

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers MEAN WELL's energy-saving VFD Series variable frequency motor drive modules.

The VFD Series was inspired by an International Energy Agency (IEA) report that revealed electric motors and the systems they drive as the single-largest end-users of electricity — accounting for a staggering 43–46% of global electricity consumption that's overwhelmingly driven by industrial (64%) and commercial (20%) market segments — and stated that cost-effective efficiency improvements could reduce this sum by around 25% and, in turn, global electricity demand by about 10%.

VFD Series motor drive modules are engineered for use with energy-efficient three-phase BLDC, induction, & SynRM motors Post this

MEAN WELL leveraged this data to develop the VFD Series. These compact, fanless variable frequency drives (VFDs) are engineered for use with energy-efficient three-phase brushless DC (BLDC), induction, and synchronous reluctance (SynRM) motors and designed to help industrial customers improve energy efficiency, decrease energy costs, and achieve ESG goals like net-zero certification.

MEAN WELL's VFD Series motor drive modules are currently available in eight fanless models with PCB and semi-potted chassis enclosure form factors built in accordance with international safety standards (IEC/EN61800-5-1) and electromagnetic compatibility standards (IEC/EN61800-3) and designed to deliver silent operation and long-lifetime performance. They are compatible with AC and DC input voltages and rated for up to 93% efficiency, high peak current up to 200% for five seconds, output switching frequencies extending from 2.5–15KHz, operating temperatures extending from -30°C to +70°C, and 20–90% non-condensing relative humidity. The series also features integrated short-circuit protection and standard hardware control and sensor signal interfaces — including three-phase switches and gate drivers and three-phase output current and temperature sensors — that enable external motor direction and speed control via a pulse width modulation (PWM) signal and can be programmed using an external control card.

DC-input VFD Series motor drives are rated for 20–55VDC input voltages, 4.3–10A output current, and 150W–350W output power and measure 4 x 2 x 1.13" (L x W x H).

AC-input VFD Series motor drives are rated for 90–264VAC input voltages, 0.8–3A output current, and 200–750W output power and feature power factor correction (PFC) capabilities spanning 150–750W. PCB-type models measure 5 x 3 x 1.38" (L x W x H). Chassis-type models are available with three different dimensions: 5.75" x 2.17" x 1.02", 5.75" x 2.44" x 1.22", and 5.90" x 3.94" x 1.61" (L x W x H).

All VFD Series motor drive modules are designed to be implemented alongside a coordinating external motor drive controller in logic level and analog I/O and are covered by a three-year warranty. Ideal applications for VFD Series motor drive modules include 48VDC and 200–240VAC three-phase BLDC, induction, and SynRM motors used to power machinery ranging from fans, power tools, water pumps, fitness equipment, and automatic doors to conveyors, robotic arms, HVAC systems, smoke extractors, and medical devices.

"Power solutions aren't one size fits all, and the motor drives and controllers that comprise them aren't interchangeable across applications. So, it's imperative that you select the ones that will best suit your needs," said MEAN WELL Field Application Engineer, Harland Chen. "Partnering with a trusted brand, like MEAN WELL, and a trusted distributor, like RS, can help ensure that you select the right motor drives and controllers for your systems and provide you with valuable product expertise and reliable support throughout every stage of the product lifecycle — from concept and design through to procurement, implementation, and maintenance."

MEAN WELL is a leading global supplier of standard power supplies, and RS is proud to offer its extensive product portfolio, which includes power supplies, converters, inverters, battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and motor drives. MEAN WELL power products are engineered to deliver high-quality performance over long lifetimes in industrial environments and are backed by more than 40 years of research and development and field-proven performance.

For more information about MEAN WELL's new VFD Series motor drive modules or the complete RS portfolio of MEAN WELL power solutions, please visit the links embedded here. For assistance identifying, procuring, deploying, and maintaining MEAN WELL VFDs designed to help industrial customers improve energy efficiency, decrease energy costs, and achieve ESG goals like net-zero certification, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team .

To learn more about motor drives and controllers, check out "Optimizing Power Solutions With the Right Motor Drives and Controllers" — the new RS Expert Advice interview with MEAN WELL Field Application Engineer Harland Chen.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a digitally enabled global distributor of product and service solutions for industrial customers. We help 1.1 million customers across the world satisfy their maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) needs safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and associated electronic products sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, enhancing customer experience, driving operational excellence and simplifying the supply chain at every step.

Through our great people and increased use of technology, we provide industrial MRO solutions that seamlessly combine services, products, and digital — essential for the successful running of our customers' businesses. Operating sustainably through efficient, physical processes and digital infrastructure, the way we support our customers forms part of our ongoing purpose to make amazing happen for a better world.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Image Download:

MEAN WELL VFD Series PR.jpg

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS