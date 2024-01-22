RS PRO Electrical and Electronic Products Deliver an Optimal Combination of Quality, Choice, and Value

RS offers more than 80,000 high-quality, cost-friendly industrial-grade RS PRO brand electrical and electronic products meticulously designed to meet the performance requirements and cost constraints of virtually every industrial application.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers an extensive selection of high-quality, cost-friendly industrial-grade RS PRO brand electrical and electronic products, ranging from connectors, cable management, switches, and fuses to transformers, power supplies, test and measurement devices, and tools.

Electrical and electronic products are essential elements of industrial engineering — regardless of the industry or application at hand — and RS PRO solutions can make it quicker, easier, and more economical than ever for customers to improve operator and equipment safety, production efficiency, output, and sustainability and reduce energy consumption, operating costs, and unplanned downtime.

RS PRO is the own brand of RS. These products are meticulously designed to meet the needs of today's industrial engineers and deliver an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value. The RS PRO portfolio features more than 80,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial technology and working environment. These products can also be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and are backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. In addition, most are covered by a three-year warranty.

Essential electrical and electronic solutions available in the RS PRO product portfolio include more than:

The RS PRO product portfolio also offers a wide selection of fuses and fuse holders, transformers, audibles, axial fans, oscilloscope solutions, and PCB-mount power relays, and several RS PRO product pages feature videos that provide customers with quick and convenient features and benefits summaries.

"Our extensive portfolio of RS PRO products simplifies sourcing by providing industrial customers with everything they need to stay up and running and productive," said Jody Kemp, RS Vice President of Supplier and Sales Engagement – Americas. "It also delivers unrivalled value and efficiency backed by our professional-quality guarantee, which is further supported by an extremely low returns rate of less than 0.02%, and includes a growing selection of sustainable solutions, which we know are important to our customers as well."

The depth and breadth of the RS PRO product portfolio, combined with its more than 15,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions, allows RS to provide industrial customers with high-quality, cost-friendly, industrial-grade solutions that satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial technology and working environment.

In addition to supplying products, RS also supports industrial customers through the concept, design, sourcing, purchasing, building, and maintenance stages and helps them overcome challenges ranging from retrofitting legacy equipment to designing for scalability and future-proofing maintenance processes.

For more information about RS PRO electrical and electronic products engineered to deliver an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value, please click the embedded links above. For assistance identifying and deploying RS PRO products designed to overcome your unique challenges and satisfy both your performance requirements and your cost constraints, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas
In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on FacebookTwitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group
RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

