RS Welcomes New VP of People and Culture

D'Mar Phillips, an accomplished SPHR and SHRM-SCR, brings 20+ years of experience in developing and executing transformative HR strategies and a reputation for creating inclusive, high-performing workplaces to his new role.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS , a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, recently welcomed D'Mar Phillips — an accomplished and people-centric Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) — to the executive leadership team as the new Vice President of People and Culture at RS Americas.

D'Mar brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and executing transformative human resources (HR) strategies for various industries to his new role, as well as a reputation for creating inclusive, high-performing workplaces that foster talent development, engagement, and organizational growth. He is also known for his ability to navigate complex organizational challenges, including large-scale transformations, while maintaining a focus on employee well-being and development.

"I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth and achieve new heights of success," said D'Mar. Post this

After completing his undergraduate work at Oklahoma State University, D'Mar earned an MBA and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of Phoenix and a Master of Science in Law from Champlain College. Over the course of his career, he has held leadership roles at companies such as Hyliion, Clarus Glassboards, and Tucker Powersports, where he successfully expanded talent pools, transformed HR departments, implemented significant operational changes, including critical employee-focused programs, and managed global teams.

As Vice President of People and Culture at RS Americas, D'Mar oversees global people operations championing diversity, equity, and inclusion and spearheads efforts in succession planning, performance management, and employee engagement. His leadership style is rooted in strategic collaboration, and he relishes partnering with senior leaders to drive business outcomes through effective people management and culture-building initiatives.

D'Mar's passion for constructive corporate impact also extends to the community and inspires his work as a visionary leader dedicated to making a difference in business world and beyond. In addition to his role as the Vice President of People and Culture at RS Americas, D'Mar serves as the Chief Consultant for Under God's Care (UGC), a faith-based organization dedicated to providing housing and services to underserved communities.

Outside of his professional roles, D'Mar is a sports fan and a self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys fanatic who loves to travel and spend time with his family and friends. While he takes great pride in the many accomplishments he's achieved over his more than 20-year career as an HR executive, his proudest accomplishment is being a father: raising his daughter, Kiayah Monet' Phillips, and his nephew, Kah' Vanti Bell-Phillips — two teenagers currently attending Mansfield High School in Texas — while coparenting his 78-year-old mother with his brother.

A favorite quote from Dr. Maya Angelou, "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel," inspires him both personally and professionally and informs his commitment to treating people how they want to be treated — and always with dignity, respect, and appreciation for the value they add to your life.

"I am thrilled to join the RS Americas team the new Vice President of People and Culture and contribute to our mission of delivering innovative solutions and exceptional value to our customers through an amazing workforce of exceptional people who are focused on making every day better, one employee and customer at a time," said D'Mar Phillips. "I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth and achieve new heights of success that only RS Americas can deliver."

About RS

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products, and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations. We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital, and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it's our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people, planet, and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

