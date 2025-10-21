RS Will Wealth Management Announces Appointment of Three New Partners

Firm strengthens leadership and reinforces its commitment to delivering personalized, client-focused financial guidance

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Will Wealth Management is pleased to announce a significant milestone for the firm as Josh Donofry, Frank Jarboe, Sr., and Steven Wilson have been named partners. Their leadership, expertise, and commitment to clients have been an integral part of our firm's continued success, and we are proud to recognize them as an essential part of RS Will's future.

This milestone reflects our commitment to evolving with the needs of our clients, and by aligning with our longstanding culture of excellence, we are confident that we will continue to deliver thoughtful, tailored solutions that help clients achieve their financial goals. The firm's Senior Partners - William M. Coffey, CFP®, Mark A. Mayer, CFP®, Paul J. McArthur, CPFA®, CRPS®, AAMS®, M. Alexandra Kelly, MBA, CFP® - will continue to lead, and we are looking forward to continued growth with Josh, Frank, and Steven.

Josh Donofry, CIMA®, began with the team 10 years ago and quickly built strong relationships with clients. Over the years, his role has expanded significantly, and he now serves as Portfolio Manager and Chair of the Investment Committee. In this capacity, Josh provides in-depth market research and investment recommendations that help guide the team's financial advisors and support client strategies.





Frank Jarboe, Sr, CFP® has been developing deep relationships with individuals, families, and business owners through all stages of their financial lives for 12 years, with over 5 years with the team cultivating strong connections with Will Group clients.





Steven Wilson, CFP®, CRPC®, has over 11 years of experience in the industry, with nearly four years with the team working closely with individuals, families, and business owners to guide them with clarity and confidence.

RS Will Wealth Management looks forward to continued success and growth with the addition of these new partners, reinforcing the firm's tradition of excellence, care and personalized financial guidance.

ABOUT RS WILL WEALTH MANAGEMENT

RS Will Wealth Management is an independent financial planning firm located in Frederick, Maryland, serving individuals, families, business owners, and sports professionals across more than 42 states. The firm believes no two financial journeys are the same, and its guiding principle - "The genuine care of their clients and their families is our highest mission.", drives every relationship. Delivering exceptional service rooted in stewardship, trust, excellence, and discretion, the team combines decades of expertise with a collaborative, personalized approach to help clients simplify the complex, adapt to life's changes, and achieve lasting financial well-being.

For more information, visit www.rswill.com.

