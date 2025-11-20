RS Will Wealth Management Gifts $120,000 to The Will Group Foundation

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Will Wealth Management is proud to announce a charitable gift of $120,000 to The Will Group Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 dedicated to serving the community and supporting those in need.

Pictured: William Coffey (Partner, RS Will Wealth), Paul McArthur (Partner, RS Will Wealth), Pam Francis (Operations & Communications Manager, RS Will Wealth and TWGF Board Member), Chaz Remus (TWGF Board Chair), Steven Wilson (Partner, RS Will Wealth), Mark Mayer (Partner, RS Will Wealth and TWGF Board Member), Beth Strakonsky (TWGF Board Member)

RS Will Wealth Management is committed to making meaningful differences in the communities it serves and where its clients and team members work and live. This contribution will help fund local community organizations and programs, enabling The Will Group Foundation to expand its reach and impact. The gift underscores RS Will Wealth Management's dedication not only to financial stewardship for its clients but also to philanthropy and social responsibility.

"Giving back to the community has always been a core value for RS Will Wealth Management," said William Coffey, Partner. "We are honored to support The Will Group Foundation in its mission to serve the community and support those in need. This donation reflects our belief that our responsibility extends beyond financial planning to creating positive change in the lives of others."

The Will Group Foundation has a longstanding history of driving meaningful projects that address critical community needs. RS Will Wealth Management's contribution will help sustain and grow these efforts, ensuring that the foundation can continue making a lasting impact.

"With their support, we will be able to empower more families, strengthen our programs, and continue driving meaningful change," said Chaz Remus, Chairman of The Will Group Foundation.

About RS Will Wealth Management

RS Will Wealth Management is a Frederick-based financial advisory firm providing comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, and investment services. With a client-first philosophy, the firm is dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security and peace of mind.

About The Will Group Foundation

Since its founding in 2001, The Will Group Foundation (TWGF) has had a mission to serve the community and support those in need. TWGF integrates the legacy of the Foundation's donors with the current needs of the community, ensuring that we are lifting those in the community who are most in need.

