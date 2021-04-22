RSA Conference 2021 Adds New Keynotes to Already Impressive Lineup of Speakers

BEDFORD, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference, the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today announced additional keynotes for RSA Conference 2021, taking place May 17 – May 20, 2021, adding to the already impressive line-up of global speakers from a variety of organizations.

The newly announced keynotes include:

The Hugh Thompson Show: Backyard Edition: featuring special guest, Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple Computer Inc., Woz U, & Efforce

The Cryptographers' Panel: with panelists Carmela Troncoso, Assistant Professor, EPFL; Ronald Rivest, Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Ross Anderson, Professor of Security Engineering, Cambridge University and Edinburgh University; Adi Shamir, Borman Professor of Computer Science, The Weizmann Institute, Israel; moderated by Dr. Zulfikar Ramzan, Chief Digital Officer, RSA

Cybersecurity as a National Imperative: Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, National Security Council

Cyberspace Solarium Commission – Next Steps: with panelists Congressman Jim Langevin, Member, Cyberspace Solarium Commission; Congressman Mike Gallagher, Co-Chair, Cyberspace Solarium Commission; moderated by Susan Hennessey, Executive Editor, Lawfare

"We're thrilled to expand our keynote line-up to include these stellar speakers," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "Now more than ever the cybersecurity community needs to come together and rally against the sophisticated attacks we fight off every day. RSA Conference is focused on providing the best possible program for our attendees and we're confident that they'll walk away energized and inspired to make our community stronger than ever before."

For more information about the keynote lineup for RSA Conference 2021, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/Events/2021 USA/Keynote Speakers. For more information and to register to attend RSA Conference 2021, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today, 365 days a year. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

SOURCE RSA Conference

Related Links

https://www.rsaconference.com/

