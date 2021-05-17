RSA Conference 2021 Kicks Off as a Fully Virtual Experience

BEDFORD, Mass., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, opens its 30th annual event today as a fully virtually experience. RSA Conference is the premier event for those in the cybersecurity industry to come together and learn about best practices to better position their organizations to combat future threats.

RSA Conference 2021, taking place 8:00am – 5:30pm PT Monday, May 17 – Thursday, May 20, will feature notable keynotes, acclaimed guest speakers, track sessions, and interactive learning opportunities. This year's virtual experience celebrates the cybersecurity industry's resilience. Many across the field are resilient in the face of different challenges, and the industry's ability to adapt to constant changes is commendable. This year's Conference celebrates how far the industry has come and helps to best prepare the community for the future.

"Over the last 30 years, RSA Conference has featured perspectives from the most esteemed cybersecurity professionals and experts from around the world," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "This strength of RSA Conference is a testament to the growth of the cybersecurity industry and its resilience as we continue to work towards building a more secure world. While we aren't together physically this year, we're thrilled to still gather together virtually and offer our global community valuable insights and perspectives from top visionaries like we always do."

In addition to a lineup of notable keynote speakers and over 250 track sessions, RSA Conference welcomes sponsors and exhibitors from across the industry at its Digital Expo. Additional highlights at RSA Conference 2021 include:

RSAC Innovation Sandbox – On Wednesday, May 19 , the popular Sandbox contest will crown one finalist as the "RSA Conference 2021's Most Innovative Startup."

, the popular Sandbox contest will crown one finalist as the "RSA Conference 2021's Most Innovative Startup." RSAC Sandbox – Attendees have the opportunity for hands-on learning in this interactive, virtual space with Villages representing ICS, IoT, Red Team, AppSec, Biohacking, Aerospace, Supply Chain, and SANS NetWars. The Sandbox is open each day during the Conference.

Track Lounges – Hosted by an expert member of the RSAC Program Committee, Track Lounges are an opportunity for attendees to have an open conversation with industry experts after sessions. RSAC will be hosting multiple lounges at once, plus a She Leads Security Lounge on Wednesday, May 19 , to discuss inclusive environments and leadership.

, to discuss inclusive environments and leadership. RSAC Connect – An integrated, intuitive tool available to RSAC 2021 attendees, RSAC Connect provides seamless virtual connectivity throughout the Conference. Depending on their pass type, attendees can chat with other attendees with similar interests, find vendors that match their product interests, and get real-time suggestions for sessions.

Gula Tech Foundation - Gula Tech Foundation's virtual award ceremony will award $1M to the top cybersecurity nonprofits that are expanding our industry to one of "data care." Winning nonprofits will have the opportunity present their organizations' success to date.

to the top cybersecurity nonprofits that are expanding our industry to one of "data care." Winning nonprofits will have the opportunity present their organizations' success to date. RSAC College Day – This annual event provides an opportunity for college students to explore the cybersecurity industry and hear from the best in the field. Attendees can gain valuable insight into who's hiring and learn best practices for how to make resumes stand out.

The Hugh Thompson Show: Backyard Edition – To close RSA Conference 2021, Hugh Thompson will be joined by special guest and beloved inventor, Steve Wozniak . The optimistic creator will share reflections on his experiences, revelations, and perspective of a bright future.

RSA Conference attendees have the option for one of three Conference passes.

The traditional session content from RSA Conference 2021 will be available on demand for two months after the Conference for attendees to earn continued professional education (CPE) credits.

RSA Conference 2021 Online

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2021, a fully virtual experience taking place this week, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.

About RSA Conference

