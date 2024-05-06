RSA Conference 2024 Opens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference™, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, opens its annual event today in San Francisco. Taking place through Thursday, May 9 at the Moscone Center, RSA Conference is in its 33rd year of convening the world's top cybersecurity, government, and business leaders to learn, dissect current and future trends, and strategize on best practices to tackle the threats of today and tomorrow.

"We look forward to embracing the incredible power of the cybersecurity community and its collective ability to transform the impossible to possible," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "Community is at our core and the excitement surrounding what we have in store at RSA Conference this week is palpable. Together, we are hoping to create a safer, more connected world."

RSA Conference 2024 features two keynote stages: the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers, while the South Stage brings highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics. Both stages open today with a prominent lineup of noteworthy speakers.

In addition to its keynotes, RSA Conference will feature approximately 650 speakers, 25 tracks, 425 sessions and 600 exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:

RSAC Innovation Sandbox - Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest culminates with one finalist recognized as "RSA Conference 2024's Most Innovative Startup."

- Today, the highly competitive RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest culminates with one finalist recognized as "RSA Conference 2024's Most Innovative Startup." Executive Programs – RSA Conference will host five closed door programs for select executive and government audiences: CISO Boot Camp (CBC) , Cyber Leaders Forum (CLF) , International Cybersecurity Forum (ICSF), Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF), and eFraud Global Forum (eFG).

(ICSF), (ESAF), and (eFG). RSAC Sandbox - RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSA Conference 2024 will feature eight uniquely different sandboxes, an escape room, and dozens of interactive experiences. It opens on Tuesday and is open to Full Conference Pass and Expo Plus Pass holders.

- RSA Conference Sandbox explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSA Conference 2024 will feature eight uniquely different sandboxes, an escape room, and dozens of interactive experiences. It opens on Tuesday and is open to Full Conference Pass and Expo Plus Pass holders. RSAC Launch Pad – RSAC Launch Pad is back to spotlight three start-up companies with products not yet in market and gives them the opportunity to pitch their bold new ideas to venture capitalists in a Shark Tank®-style format. RSAC Launch Pad takes place on Tuesday.

RSAC Launch Pad is back to spotlight three start-up companies with products not yet in market and gives them the opportunity to pitch their bold new ideas to venture capitalists in a Shark Tank®-style format. RSAC Launch Pad takes place on Tuesday. Inclusive Security – This track, accessible to all badge types, celebrates the diversity of the cybersecurity industry and discusses how to identify, train, and retain the future workforce. Sessions focus on how to change existing cultures and hiring practices to be more inclusive of under-represented members of the community.

– This track, accessible to all badge types, celebrates the diversity of the cybersecurity industry and discusses how to identify, train, and retain the future workforce. Sessions focus on how to change existing cultures and hiring practices to be more inclusive of under-represented members of the community. RSAC College Day - Taking place on Thursday, College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them.

With the On Demand Pass, attendees can watch most keynotes and track sessions on demand and also earn CE credits. The content will be available within four hours after the live occurrence has concluded. For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

