RSA Conference Announces RSAC Marketplace, A Year-Round Digital Resource for Cybersecurity Professionals

BEDFORD, Mass., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA® Conference , the world's leading information security conferences and expositions, today launched RSAC Marketplace, a digital resource which is the equivalent of a year-round Expo on RSAConference.com. Inspired by feedback from the community, RSAC Marketplace is a single source for cybersecurity professionals to search for products, solutions and services based on their particular needs. With detailed filtering features, and an intuitive interface, professionals can quickly find and evaluate the right solutions.

"RSAC Marketplace was inspired by the expressed need to create a single place for cybersecurity professionals to find solutions and research the ecosystem-at-large," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President of RSA Conference. "RSAC Marketplace is an always-on, always-available cybersecurity solutions resource for the RSAC community and is the first step in providing an integrated experience across all that RSAC has to offer: Events, 365 Content, and now a Marketplace."

With new technologies being developed every day, it's challenging to keep track of security solutions, but RSAC Marketplace will allow users to search by organization, product type, and solution area so that they can more efficiently and effectively find the tools they need. The intuitive interface brings hundreds of tools from vendors into a single, comprehensive, centralized resource so that they can easily find the right solution to protect their organizations.

As RSAC Marketplace evolves, users will be able to easily navigate not only to products and solutions, but also to educational content and certification training that will help close the security gaps in the environment.

Visit the new RSAC Marketplace which is live at RSA Conference 2021.

Read our blog for more details.

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2021, a fully virtual experience taking place this week, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/marketplace.

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

