rScriptor Enhances Radiology Workflow With Flexible AI Impression Generation

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scriptor Software today announced a major upgrade to its radiology reporting platform, rScriptor, that significantly expands its generative AI capabilities. The new release automatically analyzes the Findings section to capture the radiologist's dictation style and reproduces it in the Impression. This eliminates the need to train the AI to learn the way a radiologist dictates the Impression. Radiologists can configure rScriptor to produce impressions that are longer or shorter depending on their personal preferences. It also generates six Impressions in the background using multiple fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) and parallel processing. These alternate Impressions are instantly available to swap into the report as needed. Using multiple LLMs provides redundancy in the event of latency or downtime in any single LLM. Radiologists can also insert impression text into the report verbatim, allowing generative AI to add additional impressions that do not require precise wording.

"Generative AI as it exists in other radiology reporting applications is a black box," said John Stewart, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scriptor Software. "These AI algorithms produce a single result that the radiologist has little or no control over. We have taken a completely different approach. We put the radiologist in control by allowing them to tell the software what characteristics they prefer in the Impression and giving them up to six different versions to choose from. We also allow them to incorporate any finding into the Impression as dictated, without AI alteration. This hybrid approach, letting the radiologist dictate one or more impressions themselves and letting generative AI fill in the rest, is a major advance in radiology reporting. It puts the radiologist in full control over their Impression rather than handing control over to a black box AI system."

Six AI Impressions, one click: rScriptor creates six different AI Impressions simultaneously, giving radiologists immediate alternatives if they want a different tone, structure, or level of detail.

rScriptor creates six different AI Impressions simultaneously, giving radiologists immediate alternatives if they want a different tone, structure, or level of detail. Radiologist-defined "best" Impression: Radiologists can specify their preferred number of Impression lines (few vs. many) and overall length (brief vs. verbose). rScriptor automatically selects the "best" Impression based on these preferences and inserts the optimal choice when the report is generated.

Radiologists can specify their preferred number of Impression lines (few vs. many) and overall length (brief vs. verbose). rScriptor automatically selects the "best" Impression based on these preferences and inserts the optimal choice when the report is generated. Hybrid workflow: Findings that must appear in the Impression as dictated and without alteration can be tagged in the dictation using an rScriptor keyword. rScriptor then integrates those phrases and recommendations verbatim into the AI-generated Impression while filling in the remaining impressions using generative AI.

Findings that must appear in the Impression as dictated and without alteration can be tagged in the dictation using an rScriptor keyword. rScriptor then integrates those phrases and recommendations verbatim into the AI-generated Impression while filling in the remaining impressions using generative AI. Improved readability and integration: The updated generative AI engine can rewrite and summarize text to improve the readability of the Impression and better integrate dictated findings, enhancing clarity without sacrificing radiologist control.

rScriptor Software is dedicated to advancing radiology workflows through innovative solutions. Founded in 2013 by John Stewart, MD, PhD, a practicing radiologist and former NASA engineer, the company licenses software to individual radiologists and radiology practices worldwide. Its flagship radiology reporting platform, rScriptor, has been used to create tens of millions of radiology reports and integrates seamlessly with existing dictation software and workflows.

