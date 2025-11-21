rScriptor SmartMacros Transform Radiology Reporting

Deterministic, age‑ and size‑aware macros accelerate workflow, ensure correct follow‑up, and reduce fatigue

PITTSBORO, N.C., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scriptor Software introduces rScriptor SmartMacros. This breakthrough technology lets radiologists populate multiple report sections with a single macro that embeds numbers (e.g., lesion size) and text into the final report. When combined with the patient's age, SmartMacros will deterministically and automatically insert the appropriate ACR Incidental Findings follow‑up recommendations. Unlike probabilistic AI, which can produce incorrect follow-up recommendations or require the user to navigate a menu to find the correct one, SmartMacros can immediately and accurately insert the correct follow-up without the possibility of error. They will even insert differential diagnoses and follow-up recommendations not defined by the ACR when appropriate. This protects patients, avoids time wasted finding this information, and keeps reports consistent.

"SmartMacros are unlike anything available in radiology reporting today," said John Stewart, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Scriptor Software. "By capturing the numbers that matter and combining them with the patient's age, SmartMacros generate the right ACR follow‑up wording every time. No guesswork. No pop-up menu to navigate. No errors." Radiologists spend less time dictating boilerplate text and more time interpreting studies, which translates into faster reporting, consistent quality, and notably less fatigue across long shifts. Dr. Stewart explains, "The reduction in the number of dictated words and cognitive load is so profound that I cannot foresee any method which could displace rScriptor SmartMacros as the most efficient dictation method available today or in the foreseeable future."

Key Features of rScriptor SmartMacros:

Multi‑section expansion in one step: Populate Findings and Impression sections and insert appropriate differential and/or follow-up recommendations from a single, natural macro, matching the way radiologists think and dictate.

Populate Findings and Impression sections and insert appropriate differential and/or follow-up recommendations from a single, natural macro, matching the way radiologists think and dictate. Inline numbers + text with meaning: Enter lesion measurements and key descriptors once; SmartMacros propagate them precisely into the resulting narrative.

Enter lesion measurements and key descriptors once; SmartMacros propagate them precisely into the resulting narrative. Deterministic ACR follow‑up insertion: Using lesion size, description, and patient age, SmartMacros auto‑insert the correct ACR Incidental Findings recommendation by design , not probability, reducing the risk of reporting errors.

Using lesion size, description, and patient age, SmartMacros auto‑insert the ACR Incidental Findings recommendation , not probability, reducing the risk of reporting errors. Consistency at scale: Standardize terminology and layout across modalities and subspecialties to reduce variability and support quality initiatives.

Standardize terminology and layout across modalities and subspecialties to reduce variability and support quality initiatives. Lower cognitive load: Eliminate repetitive dictation and context switching so radiologists stay fresher and more accurate during high‑volume days.

Eliminate repetitive dictation and context switching so radiologists stay fresher and more accurate during high‑volume days. Rapid customization: Tailor SmartMacros to practice preferences, subspecialty requirements, or site policies. Updated continually as standards evolve.

Tailor SmartMacros to practice preferences, subspecialty requirements, or site policies. Updated continually as standards evolve. Seamless deployment: Works with the radiologist's existing voice recognition software. No complex integrations required. Download and configure in less than 30 minutes.

Works with the radiologist's existing voice recognition software. No complex integrations required. Download and configure in less than 30 minutes. Expansive Library: rScriptor comes pre-configured with 800+ SmartMacros. Radiologists can easily modify these or create their own.

rScriptor SmartMacros allow radiologists to insert text such as location, side, description, severity, etc., into the macro along with any appropriate numerical values. For example, dictating "Right ovarian cyst 6.3" in a pelvic ultrasound report for a 31-year-old woman inserts "Simple right ovarian cyst or follicle measuring 6.3 cm in maximum diameter" in the Findings and Impression sections and adds "No follow-up is necessary" in the Impression. For a 61-year-old woman, the same dictated text instead inserts "Simple right ovarian cyst measuring 6.3 cm in maximum diameter" with the added text "Recommend follow-up pelvic ultrasound in 3-6 months for resolution/characterization or 6-12 months for growth rate assessment" in the Impression. Note that the radiologist dictates the same SmartMacro text in either case, but rScriptor inserts different text and a different follow-up recommendation based upon the patient's age.

Scriptor Software is dedicated to advancing radiology workflows through innovative solutions. Founded in 2013 by John Stewart, MD, PhD, a practicing radiologist and former NASA engineer, the company licenses software to individual radiologists and radiology practices worldwide. Its flagship radiology reporting software, rScriptor, has been used to create tens of millions of radiology reports and integrates seamlessly into existing dictation software and workflows.

