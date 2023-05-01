RSi Named a Winner of the State of South Carolina Top Workplaces 2023

Revenue cycle management company earns "Top Employer" marks in challenging times for employee engagement

Columbia, S.C., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RSi, a South Carolina-based "Best in KLAS" provider of revenue cycle services for the hospital and large physician practice market, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by South Carolina Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

RSi is dedicated to growing and investing in the best mix of talent, tech, and operational excellence across its service lines, and the brand has demonstrated its best in class from a client perspective, as well. Earlier this year, RSi was awarded the first ever "Best in KLAS" designation by KLAS Research in the Revenue Cycle Financial/HIM category: Debt Collection. This designation recognizes that out of the companies reviewed that offer RCM Debt Collection services, RSi was ranked number one for its overall excellence in culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

"I would like to thank our SHARP, ENTHUSIASTIC, AND COMMITTED employees for naming us a Top Workplace in South Carolina," said RSi's Chief Executive Officer, Brent Rollins. "Being named a Top Workplace is a big deal, especially in the current job market— only 69 companies made this year's list. This award is based solely on direct employee survey feedback administered just a few months ago. Every time we win an industry award, we know it is proof positive of our Team>Individual Core Value in action. We are especially honored with this because the judges were our valued and trusted employees. At RSi, our goal is to be viewed as our CLIENT'S BEST EMPLOYEE. This benchmark of organizational success is only attainable if we create a workplace where our team members can have fun, grow together, and deliver outstanding results to those we serve."

About RSi

Your Goals. Our People.

RSi is a "Best in KLAS" leading provider of revenue cycle services to the hospital and large physician practice market. RSi provides a comprehensive range of outsourced services across the RCM continuum, from day one patient receivables to insurance follow up, that are designed to accelerate cash flow, improve operating efficiencies, and enhance profitability. Earlier this year, RSi acquired Invicta Health Solutions, LLC (Invicta). Invicta, based in Houston, Texas, has earned a reputation for progressive tech integrations, unique partnerships with established entities, and a mastery of business intelligence to recast traditional revenue cycle management services. For more information, visit www.rsircm.com.

