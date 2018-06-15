RSM and The CEO Forum Group Launch "The Middle Market Transformative CEO" Radio Show

This new series will focus on transformative middle market CEOs within critical business sectors. The show will be co-hosted by Robert Reiss, Founder and CEO of The CEO Forum Group and co-author of The Transformative CEO, along with RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas, a thought leader on the middle market with more than 20 years of experience in finance and economics.

The show will be a part of The CEO Forum Group's radio program, "The CEO Show," which is broadcasted over 25 nationally-syndicated AM radio stations with more than 600,000 weekly listeners. The series will air on the last Sunday of each month, and will be available as a podcast following the live broadcast.

"The middle market is truly the heart of the economy, accounting for more than a third of US employment and making up nearly 40 percent of GDP," said Brusuelas. "As the influence of this important segment of the economy continues to grow, it becomes increasingly crucial to the country's growth and stability. This show enables RSM and The CEO Forum Group to share valuable perspectives from transformative business leaders in the middle market, and to provide a real-time pulse on the significant opportunities and challenges impacting the real economy."

"We are delighted to collaborate with RSM, a prominent leader focused on serving middle market businesses," said Reiss. "The CEO Show has historically focused on interviewing the largest companies in America. That said, we recognize that middle market companies are dynamic drivers of the economy and that there are important lessons that both markets can learn from each other."

The show's first episode will feature Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG).

About The CEO Forum Group

The CEO Forum Group, founded in 2007, is a Tier 1 media company focused exclusively on disseminating wisdom from and to leading or "Transformative" CEOs to elevate business, the economy and society.

The company's impactful platforms and tools for storytelling, learning and connections include a bi-monthly magazine and nationally syndicated radio show, cited as the #1 podcast for CEOs in America.

The CEO Forum Group has become recognized as "The Transformative CEO Community" for its efforts in helping to build success, one CEO at a time, by sharing best practices, driving job creation and expanding innovation and value throughout the world.

About RSM US LLP

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent, audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

