RSM at 100: A Century of Middle Market Understanding, Multiplied

Applying a century of experience, digital innovation and The Power of Being Understood ─ combined to help businesses compete and scale

CHICAGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of consulting, tax and assurance services for the middle market – today marked its centennial, a milestone shaped by decades of serving middle market companies through change.

The milestone, expressed as "RSM100" or "RSM to the Power of 100," reflects how that experience is applied to help clients navigate change and pursue growth.

RSM to the Power of 100

"RSM100 is rooted in what we've learned from a century of working alongside dynamic, growing companies," said Brian Becker, CEO of RSM's transatlantic partnership and managing partner with RSM US LLP. "We have built a deep, enduring understanding of how these businesses think, operate and compete. That perspective shapes how we support our clients as they manage increasing scale, complexity and risk."

RSM's approach is grounded in its brand promise, the Power of Being Understood, centered on listening first and delivering insight and services that reflect the full context of each client's business challenges and opportunities. This is especially important for middle market companies, which are managing increasing economic, operational and technological complexity, while advancing transformation agendas across their businesses.

As it enters its second century, RSM is scaling investments in its people, digital capabilities and global reach to support clients as they grow and adapt. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to AI and digital, the firm is enabling faster insight and more integrated delivery. It has also established a transatlantic partnership encompassing the U.S., Canada, UK and Ireland with integrated teams in India and El Salvador to provide more seamless global services to clients.

"A hundred years is a remarkable milestone, but what it really represents is the trust middle market businesses have placed in us to help them navigate whatever comes next. Our job is to meet them there, with the talent, digital capabilities and global reach required to prepare today's growing businesses for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow," added Becker.

About RSM US LLP

For 100 years, RSM has empowered middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique understanding of the middle market makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM US LLP