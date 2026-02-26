RSM Appoints James Alex to Lead Government Affairs, Bringing Policy Expertise to the Evolving Middle Market

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – today announced that James Alex has been appointed U.S. Public Policy and Government Affairs Leader.

Alex brings decades of experience in tax policy, regulatory affairs and government leadership, including his service as State Tax Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Virginia and as a Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. At RSM, he will provide middle market clients with forward-looking insights and guidance on policy developments in Washington and key state capitals. He will also engage with policymakers and industry stakeholders, ensuring RSM's expertise informs the policy conversations that shape the middle market.

His expertise will also strengthen RSM's voice in policy conversations, translating developments into practical guidance and embedding actionable insights across advisory, tax and consulting services to support client growth, resilience and long-term value creation.

"James's appointment strengthens RSM's ability to deliver insights that matter to middle market clients as they modernize, grow and navigate change while enhancing our presence in the broader policy landscape," said Stuart Taub, enterprise industry and markets leader with RSM US LLP. "His deep experience navigating complex policy environments will help clients anticipate challenges, seize opportunities and make informed decisions — and will enable RSM to continue shaping the conversations that affect the middle market."

"I'm glad to return to RSM at such an important time for the middle market," said Alex. "The firm has extensive knowledge and insights that help policymakers better understand this vital segment of the economy. RSM is making a significant investment to expand our insights into the middle market, and those insights will support policymakers in making crucial decisions. In my role, I look forward to elevating the middle market's voice. As these businesses grow, they face increasing policy risk, and RSM stands ready to help them navigate it."

Alex previously served as State Tax Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Virginia, where he oversaw the collection of more than $30 billion in state revenues, led a team of 750 employees and advised the Governor and other key stakeholders on critical evolving tax policy. He also served as Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Office of Tax Policy, in addition to holding other senior roles in state government. In the private sector, he served as U.S. Tax Growth leader at RSM and held a leadership role at a Big Four firm, providing deep expertise in tax policy, compliance and regulatory execution.

