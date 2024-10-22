RSM Launches RSM Catamaran, a Suite of Integrated, Outsourced Solutions for Middle Market Organizations

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – announced today that that it has launched RSM Catamaran, a suite of integrated, outsourced solutions for middle market organizations.

RSM Catamaran offers a modern, integrated, industry-focused scalable suite of outsourced solutions, that harnesses the efficiency of technology to deliver back-office functions such as:

Finance and Tax

IT and Risk

Human Resources

"I'm thrilled about the launch of RSM Catamaran," said Stacy Dow, financial consulting practice leader with RSM US LLP. "Our integrated outsourced solutions provide clients with the support they need, when they need it, to help keep their companies agile and competitive. We don't just support our clients and their teams – we become a part of their teams and provide solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of their people and their business."

"RSM Catamaran enables clients to accelerate operational efficiency, amplify value, improve scalability, and reduce costs," said Steve Riddle, tax principal at RSM US LLP. "Through RSM Catamaran, clients collaborate with forward-thinking leaders who provide clarity and empower organizations with cutting-edge insights, best practices, trusted technical skills, tailored solutions for the middle market, and an integrated delivery model with comprehensive capabilities."

To learn more about RSM Catamaran and RSM's managed services solutions, visit rsmus.com.

ABOUT RSM US LLP

RSM is the leading provider of professional services to the middle market. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business landscape. Our purpose is to instill confidence in a world of change, empowering our clients and people to realize their full potential.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent assurance, tax and consulting firms with 64,000 people in 120 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on X and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM US LLP