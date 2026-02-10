RSM Names Joseph Taiano Chief Marketing Officer as the Firm Redefines the Middle Market and Accelerates Global Platform

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services to the middle market – today announced the appointment of Joseph Taiano as Chief Marketing Officer and a member of RSM's executive leadership team. Taiano will lead RSM's brand evolution, marketing modernization and integrated go-to-market strategy to accelerate growth and deepen client impact worldwide.

Joseph Taiano, Chief Marketing Officer, RSM US LLP

Redefining the middle market

As RSM enters its centennial year, the firm builds on its position of strength amid a changing global economy and evolving middle market. Long recognized as the provider of choice for middle market companies, RSM has redefined the segment to reflect today's realities: dynamic, fast-growing organizations spanning $30 million to $10 billion in revenue, operating with increasing digital complexity and global ambition. Against this backdrop, Taiano will play a central role in elevating RSM's brand and sharpening its market presence.

Transformational leadership

Taiano brings more than 25 years of experience in global marketing and growth transformation, including executive roles at Accenture—where he more recently served as Global Head of Marketing for Growth & Strategy and led marketing for its creative division, Accenture Song. A former CPA, he combines deep business and financial acumen with modern marketing leadership, having led global teams, managed multi-billion-dollar client portfolios and built high-impact marketing organizations grounded in data and measurable results.

In his view, effective B2B marketing today requires a deep understanding of the complexity of the business environment and how brand drives results. While clients buy for many reasons—relationships, price, quality of product or service—brand is often what they are really buying. "Brand is not a logo or an ad; it is what every employee embodies in every interaction, direct or indirect, with clients, shaping their experience and perception of the firm," he said.

Building on that philosophy, Taiano emphasizes the people and culture that bring the brand to life: "Our people are our brand. What sets RSM apart isn't just what we do but rather, it's how we do it. The culture here is collaborative, intelligent and deeply client-centric. In a world where AI is taking center-stage, I believe not losing the human touch will be paramount. The key is understanding how technology, coupled with human connection, can drive unmatched results that will set us apart. My goal is to amplify that culture, both inside the firm and in how we show up to the market," Taiano added.

Reinforcing the brand promise

A key focus of Taiano's leadership will be reinforcing the core of RSM's brand promise—The Power of Being Understood—which reflects the firm's commitment to building deep, personalized relationships with clients, colleagues and communities through insight and understanding. This focus will ensure clients receive proactive guidance and outcomes that help them compete and grow in an increasingly complex global environment. Internally, he will champion a results-driven culture that empowers teams to execute RSM's global strategy.

"RSM and our clients are dynamic businesses that are expanding globally. Joe's expertise in professional services and global marketing, along with his ability to connect strategy, data, technology and storytelling, will strengthen our brand, shine a light on our exceptional clients and enhance our market impact," said Brian Becker, CEO of RSM's transatlantic partnership and managing partner of RSM US LLP. "His leadership will help ensure RSM's brand is compelling for our clients while inspiring our people."

Driving a global brand with local relevance

Taiano will develop a unified brand across the globe that will be locally relevant to the middle market. Clients can expect a seamless experience across assurance, tax and consulting services, grounded in shared values, processes and approach.

With Taiano's appointment, RSM underscores its commitment to shaping the future of the middle market—leveraging deep expertise, digital innovation and global reach to deliver sustained growth and measurable client impact.

