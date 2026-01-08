RSM US Launches Ask Luca, Expanding AI Capabilities in the Audit

New Generative AI Tool Accelerates Auditor Research and Enhances Audit Quality for Middle Market Clients

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – today announced the launch of Ask Luca, a generative AI tool within RSM Luca, the firm's digital audit ecosystem.

Ask Luca provides real-time guidance sourced directly from RSM's assurance manuals, practice aids and technical accounting guides, enabling the firm's 4,000+ assurance professionals to quickly access firm-approved information and support their decision-making. It will also advance auditor research by establishing a foundation for future assurance-focused intelligent agents.

The launch comes as audit teams prepare for the upcoming busy season, a period when efficiency, accuracy and rapid access to guidance are critical to delivering high-quality audits. Ask Luca, as part of RSM Luca, delivers vetted insights in seconds—reducing research time and helping auditors navigate complex issues more quickly at a time when speed and precision matter most.

"RSM Luca, our digital audit ecosystem, is transforming our clients' experience," said Brandon Rucker, enterprise assurance leader with RSM US LLP. "Leveraging the power of AI and advanced digital tools within RSM Luca, our assurance professionals are able to deliver audits that are both more efficient and of the highest quality. We're excited about the addition of Ask Luca to our broad suite of digital tools used by our assurance professionals."

RSM Assurance Digital Leader Troy Merkel added, "The introduction of Ask Luca further enhances the capabilities of RSM Luca and provides invaluable research capabilities to our assurance professionals as they deliver top-quality audit services to our middle market clients."

Transforming the audit process and client experience with GenAI

Since the inception of RSM Luca, the firm's digital audit ecosystem has continued to evolve, integrating automation, AI and data analytics to streamline audit processes, reduce risk and surface actionable insights. RSM Luca empowers our assurance professionals to enhance audit quality, increase efficiency and deliver human insights powered by technology to the firm's middle market clients.

The firm's approach to AI is built on human-in-the-loop principles, empowering our auditors to apply their professional judgment and critical thinking to enhance our clients' audit experience. In addition to leveraging Generative AI for improved research capabilities, it has transformed other key steps in our audit process including:

More efficient risk-focused data analysis to understand our client: AI helps auditors to analyze data more quickly and ask more detailed questions to identify and address risks.

AI helps auditors to analyze data more quickly and ask more detailed questions to identify and address risks. Enhanced risk assessment : Auditors can review intelligent visualizations of journal entries for smarter insights and anomaly detection.

: Auditors can review intelligent visualizations of journal entries for smarter insights and anomaly detection. Automated audit evidence reviews: AI enables our auditors to efficiently match source documents to support data and uncover insights, which enables our auditors to reach conclusions more quickly.

AI enables our auditors to efficiently match source documents to support data and uncover insights, which enables our auditors to reach conclusions more quickly. Financial statement review and validation: Augmenting our professionals to more efficiently complete required audit procedures.

Merkel said, "While our auditors' professional judgment, experience and perspectives are critical to the firm's audit process, the enhanced capabilities provided through the use of tools powered by Generative AI enable our auditors to analyze more comprehensive data and provide deeper insights, leading to an enhanced experience for our clients."

RSM's continuous commitment to AI

In June, RSM announced a $1 billion investment over three years to scale and accelerate the firm's AI strategy, continuing the digital transformation already underway. This investment amplifies RSM's leadership in delivering faster, smarter, higher-quality solutions for the middle market.

Sergio de la Fe, RSM enterprise digital leader, stated, "The technological landscape is evolving rapidly, and RSM is advancing just as quickly. As we continue to integrate intelligent agent capabilities across RSM's digital ecosystem, we're reinforcing our leadership in the profession and raising the bar for how assurance, tax and consulting services are digitally delivered."

For more information on RSM Luca, visit the firm's RSM Luca webpage. To learn more about RSM's external assurance and accounting solutions, visit rsmus.com.

About RSM US LLP

RSM empowers middle market companies worldwide to take charge of change. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth. Our unique middle market perspective makes RSM the natural choice for growth-oriented, internationally active organizations seeking relevant insights and tailored, innovative solutions for a complex and changing world. With a global reach spanning more than 120 countries, we instill confidence in a world of change by bringing the full power of RSM to make a lasting impact on our clients, colleagues and communities. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

