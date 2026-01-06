RSM Deploys AI-Powered Health Reporting Solution Using Microsoft Technologies to Support Hawai'i State Department of Health Program

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM US LLP ("RSM") – the leading provider of assurance, tax and consulting services for the middle market – has implemented an AI-powered platform built on Microsoft technologies to enhance adverse event reporting within the program administered in Hawai'i. The solution, developed with analytics contributions from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, applies AI to improve detection of risks and unreported incidents, enabling faster intervention and better participant outcomes.

The platform analyzes healthcare data to identify patterns, flag potential unreported incidents and identify individuals at heightened risk of adverse events—ultimately supporting improving health outcomes and earlier interventions. The first phase was deployed within the Hawai'i Developmental Disabilities Division, which serves approximately 3,600 active participants.

"The Hawai'i Department of Health is setting a powerful example of how public agencies can embrace AI to drive meaningful change," said Robbie Beyer, Director of Data & AI, RSM US LLP. "Aligned with RSM's digital first strategy, this platform enables real-time risk detection and early intervention—demonstrating the transformative role AI can play in public health."

Early results indicate a 98.9% accuracy in detecting risk patterns, highlighting the system's potential to transform how healthcare risks are identified and addressed using AI.

Key benefits and impact:

Early detection of high-risk and unreported adverse events

Improved case management and care coordination

Enhanced service quality and participant outcomes

Cost savings through proactive intervention

Scalable framework for statewide and national replication

Built on Microsoft Azure, the system integrates Azure SQL, Azure AI Foundry, Power BI and other Microsoft Data & AI tools to analyze claims and case management data in near real-time. This enables health professionals to act faster, prevent harm and improve care delivery. RSM led the design and implementation of the platform's secure, scalable data architecture, equipping case managers with interactive dashboards that visualize participating risk levels, track overdue reviews and flag concerns —supporting smarter, proactive decision-making.

Research faculty from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa contributed model development and exploratory analytics. This cross-sector collaboration exemplifies how government, academia and industry can come together to address complex healthcare challenges.

The deployment aligns with broader modernization initiatives, leveraging Microsoft Azure's HIPAA-compliant infrastructure, disaster recovery planning and statewide AI readiness assessments.

About RSM US LLP

