RSM to Expand Transatlantic Platform with the Addition of RSM Mexico

Move strengthens RSM's position across North American trade corridors as middle market companies seek cross-border advice

CHICAGO and LONDON and MEXICO CITY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSM – the leading provider of consulting, tax and assurance services for the middle market – today announced it has reached an agreement in principle for RSM Mexico to join its transatlantic partnership. This marks an important step in expanding the partner-owned platform across key markets where its clients do business.

Brian Becker with RSM Mexico leadership (Left to right: Alfonso Elias, RSM Mexico Managing Partner; Saul Villareal, RSM Mexico Vice Managing Partner; Brian Becker, CEO RSM Transatlantic Partnership; Jorge Villareal, RSM Mexico Chief Operating Officer)

RSM's transatlantic partnership will span entities in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Ireland and Mexico, with integrated teams in India and El Salvador, aligning more than 25,000 professionals and generating aggregate annual revenue of more than $5 billion (USD).

This addition will further advance RSM's strategy to build a multinational platform that delivers consistent, high-quality service across geographies. It comes at a time when middle market companies increasingly need cross-border advice to navigate shifting supply chains, nearshoring, artificial intelligence, private investment and other forces reshaping global business.

Brian Becker, CEO of RSM's transatlantic partnership, commented: "RSM Mexico will expand our transatlantic partnership and strengthen our ability to support clients operating up and down North America's most important trade routes. Adding Mexico to our already robust partnership between the U.S., the UK, Canada and Ireland represents continued progress toward our ambition of building a $10 billion (USD) multinational partner-owned platform dedicated to serving dynamic, growing businesses around the world."

Alfonso Elias, managing partner, RSM Mexico, added: "Joining the transatlantic partnership will strengthen our ability to support our clients as they transform for the future. They will benefit from additional capabilities, insights and expertise, including enhanced access to a full suite of consulting services tailored to the needs of mid-sized businesses. Clients with global operations will also benefit from our closer connectivity with the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland."

Established on January 1, 2026, the transatlantic partnership was designed to create a partner-owned platform focused on delivering quality service, developing talent and accelerating growth. The structure aligns governance, financial incentives and client delivery, supporting more coordinated investment and consistent client experience across markets.

The agreement remains subject to definitive agreements, receipt of necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of various closing conditions.

About RSM's transatlantic partnership

The transatlantic partnership, governed by a Delaware LLP, provides a centralized governance function based on certain authorities delegated by RSM US and RSM UK. This partnership does not serve clients or engage in other business activities. Clients are served and business is conducted by the individual firms—RSM US, RSM Canada, RSM UK and RSM Ireland—which are separate legal entities for legal, regulatory and tax purposes.

About RSM Mexico

With over 30 years in the Mexican market, RSM México is a leading audit, tax, and consulting firm with deep expertise across industries and business specializations. Our team of more than 1,200 professionals—including industry specialists, business advisors, and technical experts—operates from six strategic hubs across the country, delivering the local insight and national reach that growth-oriented organizations need. As the largest RSM International member firm in Latin America, we connect our clients to a global network spanning 120 countries while staying grounded in the realities of doing business in Mexico. Our commitment: to understand each client's unique challenges and deliver tailored, forward-looking solutions that create lasting impact. Visit rsmmx.mx and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE RSM US LLP