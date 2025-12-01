RSNA 2025: HOPPR™ Launches Two New Programs to Accelerate Innovation in Medical Imaging AI

New initiatives expand access to expert support, foundation models, and curated datasets, empowering researchers and clinical teams to build high-quality medical imaging AI with unprecedented speed, rigor, and transparency.

Launched at RSNA 2025, two new programs for the HOPPR™ AI Foundry – Forward Deployed Services (FDS) and the Catalyst Program – aim to accelerate imaging AI innovation.

FDS offers hands-on onboarding and embedded support from HOPPR's machine learning and clinical experts to help teams build and integrate imaging AI solutions.

Catalyst provides researchers early access to foundation models, curated datasets, fine-tuning tools, and expert guidance within a secure environment.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR , a company focused on transforming how AI is developed for medical imaging, today announced at RSNA 2025 the launch of two new programs for the HOPPR™ AI Foundry: Forward Deployed Services (FDS) and the Catalyst Program. Together, they broaden access to hands-on expert support, foundation models, and high-quality imaging datasets, giving organizations flexible pathways to accelerate both research and applied development in medical imaging AI.

Forward Deployed Services (FDS) is a dedicated, collaborative partnership model that embeds experienced HOPPR machine learning scientists, software engineers, data scientists, and clinical experts directly within partner teams. FDS complements each organization's existing strengths, focusing on shared problem-solving, transparent collaboration, and designing solutions driven by real-world workflow needs. Through a phased engagement model, the FDS team supports partners through onboarding, development, integration, and deployment, helping organizations build medical imaging AI solutions that optimize their workflows.

"FDS reflects our commitment to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our partners, embedding our experts directly within their teams to accelerate real-world impact," said Dr. Khan Siddiqui, CEO and Co-Founder of HOPPR. "It's our most immersive support model, focused on helping teams design, build, and deploy imaging AI that truly meets the challenges facing medical imaging innovation today."

Alongside FDS, the Catalyst Program offers early access to HOPPR foundation models, curated datasets, fine-tuning tools, compute tokens, training, and support from HOPPR's machine learning scientists. The program helps clinician-scientists, imaging researchers, and AI developers move from ideas to results more efficiently by eliminating common barriers such as fragmented data, infrastructure overhead, and inconsistent development practices. Enabled by the HOPPR™ AI Foundry, the Catalyst Program follows a timeline designed to help researchers move from proposal to experimentation to finished models in a matter of weeks.

"Catalyst gives researchers secure access to foundation models and the infrastructure needed to innovate responsibly and at scale," said Robert Bakos, CTO and Co-Founder of HOPPR. "With both programs driving research and supporting applied development, the HOPPR AI Foundry now provides a full continuum for organizations advancing medical imaging AI."

For more information on either program, email [email protected] or visit HOPPR at RSNA in Booth #4000. Researchers and clinicians interested in Catalyst are encouraged to submit proposals by January 14, 2026.

To learn more, visit www.hoppr.ai .

About HOPPR

HOPPR is a health technology company created by radiologists and technologists with a passion for democratizing AI development in medical imaging. Its flagship product, the HOPPR™ AI Foundry, unites trusted data, foundation models, and strong quality controls to streamline and scale responsible AI development. It is built under a Quality Management System (QMS) that ensures traceability, compliance, and consistency across the lifecycle. The Foundry also features patent-pending privacy and security safeguards to protect data and promote responsible innovation from concept to deployment.

For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE HOPPR