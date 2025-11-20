HOPPR Introduces its AI Foundry: A Scalable, Secure Platform Accelerating the Development of AI in Medical Imaging

New platform unites trusted data, models, and compliance framework to accelerate safe, real-world adoption of medical imaging AI

HOPPR™ AI Foundry is the next generation of HOPPR's secure AI development platform, purpose-built for medical imaging.

The platform provides the infrastructure, tooling, and framework needed to build, fine-tune, and validate AI models with speed and compliance.

The Foundry integrates proprietary foundation models, curated datasets with known provenance, and represents the first purpose-built AI foundry for health imaging accessible to developers which is built under a Quality Management System (QMS).

The platform contains one of the largest curated medical imaging datasets in private industry, with more than 19 million studies from 18 partner imaging sites.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOPPR , a company focused on transforming how AI is developed for medical imaging, today announced the launch of the HOPPR™ AI Foundry, the next generation of its secure AI development platform for medical imaging. Built on a quality management system (QMS) intended to support regulatory preparation, the Foundry is designed to accelerate the development, fine-tuning, validation, and inferencing of medical imaging AI with unmatched speed and security.

Debuting at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 Annual Meeting, HOPPR™ AI Foundry expands the company's existing developer platform. New features include additional vision transformer-based foundation models, fine-tuning tools, and an easy-to-use user interface. The Foundry has expanded with flexible data options, including HOPPR's labeled and validated datasets. This combination of models, tools, and data enables healthcare innovators and developers to seamlessly build and validate AI imaging solutions. HOPPR's quality management system (QMS) is aligned with ISO 13485, IEC 62304, ISO/IEC 42001, and ISO 14971.

"The HOPPR™ AI Foundry represents a breakthrough in innovation infrastructure for trustworthy, scalable AI in medical imaging," said Khan Siddiqui, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of HOPPR. "Developers no longer need to choose between innovation and compliance. The HOPPR AI Foundry is built to accelerate progress, from experimentation to real-world readiness, while maintaining the traceability, documentation, and quality controls required to enable regulatory compliance."

The HOPPR™ AI Foundry is purpose-built for the complexities of healthcare and medical imaging, offering the tools, data, and compliance frameworks developers need to create reliable, high-performing models that can safely move from research to real-world clinical use.

Key capabilities include:

Foundation Models and Tooling: Proprietary vision transformer-based foundation models for medical imaging, built using self-supervised learning to enable scalable adaptation across tasks such as classification and anomaly detection. Developers can fine-tune models through intuitive, self-service workflows and built-in evaluation tools.

Proprietary vision transformer-based foundation models for medical imaging, built using self-supervised learning to enable scalable adaptation across tasks such as classification and anomaly detection. Developers can fine-tune models through intuitive, self-service workflows and built-in evaluation tools. Curated Data with Provenance: Access to one of the largest curated medical imaging datasets in private industry. Users can bring their own data or use HOPPR's labeled and validated datasets to fine-tune models.

Access to one of the largest curated medical imaging datasets in private industry. Users can bring their own data or use HOPPR's labeled and validated datasets to fine-tune models. Secure and Compliant Infrastructure: Integrated QMS provides version control, traceability, and documentation to support regulatory preparation and lifecycle management.

Integrated QMS provides version control, traceability, and documentation to support regulatory preparation and lifecycle management. Developer Access: Developer-friendly APIs allow teams to train, evaluate, and embed AI models directly into imaging workflows or partner applications with ease.

HOPPR's mission is to democratize access to responsible AI development in medical imaging by removing barriers related to infrastructure, data management, and compliance complexity. With the launch of the HOPPR™ AI Foundry, the company continues its commitment to making AI development faster, safer, and more transparent—empowering developers, imaging vendors, and healthcare organizations to focus on innovation while having tools to confidently address compliance needs.

"For us, the HOPPR AI Foundry is transformative. We can leverage our data and clinical expertise to fine-tune models, rapidly test in production, and then scale as we see improved outcomes," said Sham Sokka, Chief Operating and Technology Officer at DeepHealth. "Foundry is instrumental in the holy grail of adaptive learning in clinical workflow."

HOPPR is exhibiting at RSNA with a demo of the Foundry at South Hall Booth #4000. For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai .

About HOPPR

HOPPR is a health technology company created by radiologists and technologists with a passion for democratizing AI development in medical imaging. Its flagship product, the HOPPR™ AI Foundry, unites trusted data, foundation models, and strong quality controls to streamline and scale responsible AI development. It is built under a Quality Management System (QMS) that ensures traceability, compliance, and consistency across the lifecycle. The Foundry also features patent-pending privacy and security safeguards to protect data and promote responsible innovation from concept to deployment. For more information, visit www.hoppr.ai .

