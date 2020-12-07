RSUPPORT supports Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation's global non-face-to-face training with 'RemoteSeminar'

Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (hereinafter KDIC) held the "2020 KDIC Global Training Program" for employees of deposit insurance organizations in 22 countries on four continents, including Asia, Africa, South America, and Europe during November 24 to 26. From 2017 to 2019, participants from various countries visited South Korea. Due to the COVID-19, however, KDIC invited participants to the online via RemoteSeminar, a cloud-based webinar service.

RemoteSeminar is a web browser-based webinar service that allows you to easily and conveniently conduct online seminars without adopting of a separate transmission system or adding a live streaming service. It provides features optimized for webinars from event preparation to operation, visitors, and statistical analysis, and offers an intuitive user interface (UI) that allows experts as well as students and the general public to easily host webinars.

According to the KDIC, only about 20 participants were allowed to participate due to space constraints in the training center. This year, however, the number of participants increased to 200 thanks to the RemoteSeminar, the online webinar service. Through this event, overseas participants can experience the outstanding technology of Korean non-face-to-face webinar platform, as well as sharing the knowledge and experience of the deposit insurance system.

Hyung Su Seo, CEO of RSUPPORT, said, "We are very pleased to provide KDIC with RemoteSeminar for this significant international event". He also added "Collaborating with the trusted public institutions as KDIC and companies, RSUPPORT will lead the global non-face-to-face solution market."

About RSUPPORT Co., Ltd

Founded in 2001, RSUPPORT Co., Ltd has been one of the pioneers and led the global remote solution industry. RSUPPORT develops and delivers rapid and reliable remote services for consumers, small and medium businesses, and enterprises worldwide.

Based on its advanced remote technologies and accumulated know-how, RSUPPORT provides a comprehensive lineup of remote and non-contact solutions: RemoteMeeting for video conferencing, RemoteView for remote access and control, RemoteCall for remote troubleshooting and support, and RemoteSeminar for the online seminar.

RSUPPORT delivers its outstanding remote services for more than 10,000 customers worldwide in various industries, including PC and mobile device manufacturers, telecommunications companies, financial companies, etc. That is how RSUPPORT has firmly established its market position and manages sales partners in many countries worldwide.

