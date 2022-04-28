RSVLTS® AND BIG LEAGUE CHEW® TEAM UP FOR GRAND SLAM APPAREL LAUNCH

Featuring RSVLTS bespoke KUNUFLEX™ material, the collection will showcase the iconic Big League Chew packaging artwork fused together in RSVLTS all-over-print style. The design will be featured across traditional button-down shirts, matching hybrid shorts (leisure/swim), and each new character on premium quality t-shirts.

"Last year, around baseball season, we randomly polled our RSVLTS Insiders community and asked what everyone's favorite Big League Chew flavor was, which yielded a flurry of engagement and chatter," said Chris Joyce, Director of Wholesale at RSVLTS. "It was a real lightbulb moment, and a week later I am on the phone with Big League Chew inventor, Rob Nelson, and we're brainstorming ideas and concepts. It's been an absolute dream project and there's so much more we can do together too, always with the hope to bring everyone back to those nostalgic little league days."

In relation to the initial social media Q&A, the vision for the collaboration was to create an entire new cast of characters to match the flavors, all which would be a throwback to those original, vintage, gritty players Big League Chew included on their packaging from the 1980s and 1990s.

"I was thrilled when the RSVLTS team reached out with interest in collaborating with the Big League Chew Brand," said Rob Nelson, Inventor of Big League Chew. "The team over at RSVLTS not only presents some really creative ideas to bring back those nostalgic memories, but they also showcase what Big League Chew is all about, having bubble gum fun."

Based on other licensed sports and pop culture projects, RSVLTS knew they had an ace in the bullpen to bring this vision to life. To help create and illustrate the new original characters, RSVLTS called up its sport caricature extraordinaire, Allen Mudgett (a.k.a. Mudge), who is largely known for doing "Big Head" sports caricatures in the mid-1980s for Salem Sportswear.

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade Americana and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold, fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear and original designs in a unique style that captivates any room.

With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-cotton blend, the shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look.

Proud creators of The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™, BorlandFlex™ and ButterSoft™ apparel collections, including the Breakfast Balls™ golf line.

About Big League Chew

Sitting in a bullpen in Oregon in the summer of 1977, Portland Maverick lefthander Rob Nelson came up with an idea that has had a lasting impact on the game of baseball: shredded bubble gum in a stay-fresh pouch. Since hitting the shelves in 1980, Big League Chew has sold more than 900 million pouches and is designated as the "Hall of Fame Bubble Gum" by the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum.

Big League Chew is proudly made in the USA by Ford Gum, a leading U.S. manufacturer of retail confectionery and gift products, private label gum, and bulk vending confections and toys including Jelly Belly sugar-free, Smarties gum and candy, WARHEADS gum and candy and Carousel gumball machines.

SOURCE RSVLTS