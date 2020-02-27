RSVP Home Care and Pulmonary Partners Completes Transaction with Pediatric Home Service

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSVP Home Care and Pulmonary Partners ("RSVP") (https://www.rsvphomecare.com/), a pediatric specialist group providing medical supplies and services in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana recently partnered with Pediatric Home Service ("PHS")(http://www.pediatrichomeservice.com/), a Minnesota-based independent comprehensive home care provider. RSVP Home Care and their adult division, Pulmonary Partners, provide specialized in-home enteral nutrition, respiratory care, and equipment to patients. The transaction was facilitated by VERTESS (http://www.vertess.com), a leading healthcare M+A advisory firm.

"We believe this new partnership is win-win for RSVP, PHS, and the patients receiving services," noted Bradley Smith, the VERTESS Managing Director/Partner who represented RSVP in the transaction. "Continuity in the quality of care is the highest priority for both RSVP and PHS."

RSVP was founded by a group of respiratory therapists and serves technology-dependent pediatric patients and an adult population. They offer a full range of Durable Medical Equipment (DME), Home Medical Equipment (HME), and clinical respiratory services.

"We are thrilled to partner with RSVP Home Care and Pulmonary Partners," said PHS Chief Executive Officer Cameo Zehnder. "We share a patient-centric mindset to help people achieve their best lives at home. This partnership allows us to build on already strong relationships and to expand our reach."

About VERTESS

VERTESS is a healthcare-focused Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm with expertise spanning diverse healthcare and human service verticals, ranging from behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disabilities to DME, pharmacies, home care/hospice, urgent care, dental practices, life sciences, and other specialized services and products. Each VERTESS Managing Director has had executive experience in either launching or managing and ultimately successfully exiting a healthcare company.

VERTESS is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with additional offices in Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Denver, Boston, and Orlando. For more information, visit www.vertess.com.

Media Contact:

Bradley Smith

234966@email4pr.com

SOURCE VERTESS

Related Links

https://vertess.com

