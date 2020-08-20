RTA Adds Net3 ISP To Growing Rural Internet Footprint

HOUSTON and ODESSA, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) announced today it had completed its acquisition of Net3 ISP, a rural Fiber and Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) located in Odessa/Midland, Texas.

Net3 ISP serves residential and commercial customers in the Odessa, TX, Midland, Greenwood, Gardendale, & Crane areas.

With this acquisition, RTA continues its expansion across rural America. As part of RTA's strategy to narrow the "Digital Divide" between rural and urban America. RTA brings significant value to these rural areas by providing affordable modern broadband services such as gigabit broadband speeds, VoIP, IPTV, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Malynda Nowell President of Net3 ISP commented "Working with RTA has been an absolute pleasure. We are so excited about the ability to now bring new and improved internet services to our community such as Fiber To The Home."

Now more than ever, Rural America must be connected with quality broadband. With 25% of our country's children living in rural areas, it is critical to provide quality broadband for E-Learning. Also, with people working from home other services such as Teleworking and Telehealth require reliable internet services. Finally, many rural communities are competing for people moving from urban areas who will expect the same level of broadband services they experienced in their urban cities. A smart connected city can make the difference to attract new residents.

Donald Workman, Chairman of RTA commented, "The acquisition of Net3 ISP is yet another step forward for growing the RTA family. RTA will leverage the work Net3 ISP began over 40 years ago and expand its service offerings and footprint."

Jim Edwards, CEO added "We are excited to begin working with the Odessa/Midland community to bring new connectivity solutions to its businesses and residents."

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA provides affordable modern internet solutions for rural America. RTA is committed to narrow the digital divide between urban and rural America, building economic and social prosperity and promoting "rural America is open for business." Visit us at https://www.rta4all.com

About Net3 ISP

Net3 ISP has been a well-established communications business since 1978. Today, Net3 ISP offers Fiber To the Home and Fixed Wireless Internet services. https://net3isp.net

Forward Looking Statement: Statements in this press release regarding the Company that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release.

For interviews and information, contact:

Marty Daniels, RTA Director of Marketing; (833) 782-4255 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.rta4all.com

