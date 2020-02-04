RTA Completes Southern Broadband Acquisition

HOUSTON and BOLIVAR, Texas, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) announced today that it had completed its acquisition of Texas, Galveston County based Southern Broadband, LLC, (SBB), a rural Fiber and Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP).

Southern Broadband serves thousands of customers in the southeast Texas coastal areas including Alvin, Pearland, Clear Lake, Bolivar and eastward to Beaumont, Texas. SBB also offers fiber wholesale services in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

RTA is on a quest to build America's first dedicated nationwide rural 5G+ and IoT network. As part of RTA's strategy to bridge the "Digital Divide" between rural and urban America, RTA is acquiring and merging rural WISP's to become part of the RTA family. RTA brings significant value to these rural areas by providing affordable modern services such as gigabit broadband speeds, Voice over IP (VoIP), IPTV and Internet of Things (IoT).

"We (Southern Broadband) couldn't be more pleased to have RTA as a partner to push our vision of connecting rural America forward. Together we can become the leader in rural broadband, technology, and IoT. Expansion has now become limitless," said Cody Landrum, SBB's President and CEO.

Rural America is a multi-Billion-dollar telecommunications market, comprised of 65,000,000 people in over 18,000 towns across America, these people have been left behind in the digital age. Even areas close to major cities like those served by SBB have found themselves unable to have full access to the Internet and its benefits in their daily lives and businesses.

In this announcement of the SBB acquisition, Donald Workman, Chairman of RTA commented, "The acquisition of Southern Broadband represents an exciting step forward towards RTA bridging the Digital Divide in rural America. RTA will leverage the incredible work SBB has accomplished in Southeast Texas for the rest of America." RTA said it anticipates more than 10,000 new customers to be added to the SBB network in a short period of time by providing new modern services at affordable rates.

About Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA)

RTA provides affordable modern internet and e-connectivity solutions for rural America. At RTA we believe in internet for all and through RTA's nationwide network, RTA is committed to help bridge the digital divide between urban and rural America, build economic and social prosperity in the rural areas and promote "rural America is open for business." Visit us at http://www.rta4all.com

About Southern Broadband, LLC. (SBB)

SBB is a provider of Fiber and Wireless internet services across southeast coastal areas of Texas. We are committed to delivering TEXAS BIG value to our customers. If you live in our service areas and are ready for a change, please give us a call and find out how we can help you. https://www.southernbroadband.com

Forward Looking Statement: The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

