RTA Outdoor Living Introduces Innovative New MOKS (Modular Outdoor Kitchen System)

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer fast approaching, homeowners from coast-to-coast are ready to get outside and host BBQ's with family and friends. And, this year more than ever, outdoor kitchens are in high demand for grilling season. To address this growing desire and time constraint for enhanced outdoor hosting, RTA Outdoor Living—the leader in custom prefabricated outdoor kitchens and cooking appliances—today announced the launch of MOKS (Modular Outdoor Kitchen System). MOKS is a complete, ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen that allows consumers to choose from various design layouts in one of six colors, then order, receive, and assemble for use all in just a week.

MOKS' patent-pending modular installation and design brings dream outdoor kitchens to life with a simple, 60-minute or less assembly process that requires only a screwdriver and as few as two people. This is possible for several reasons. (1) MOKS' cabinet panels and countertops are light enough to be easily hand-carried. (2) A key feature of MOKS is its patent-pending interlocking channels that allow for intuitive and quick assembly with no need for a contractor. The panels simply slide together and then lock to provide optimal structural integrity and rigidity once the base unit is complete. MOKS outdoor kitchens are available for order today at: https://launch.rtaoutdoorliving.com/

"To the millions of at-home chefs searching for a complete outdoor kitchen that is easy to order, assemble, and use ASAP, RTA understands your frustration at the lack of options. No one should have to compromise on superior quality or design for a quick-fix solution," says Josh Brown, president of RTA Outdoor Living. "While most other outdoor kitchens take months to ship, due to major delays and backorders, RTA's MOKS kitchens ship within a week, giving you outdoor-rated durability, a sleek, modern look and more time to enjoy it all summer long."

HOW TO CUSTOMIZE THE MOKS OUTDOOR KITCHEN

To achieve that dream outdoor kitchen design, customers will first choose from a variety of layouts (including seven-foot and six-foot options in straight or "L" shaped configurations) with multiple appliance options (gas grills, double access doors, refrigerator, storage, pull out trash, sink, and more). Next, they will select one of six cabinet color options (Jet Black, Pure White, Navy Marine, Rubbed Bronze, Nordic Gray, or Steel Gray); and finally, they will have the opportunity to upgrade a few key features. With these custom options, RTA empowers customers to design the perfect outdoor kitchen for their unique space needs and design preferences.

EASY TO ASSEMBLE AND BUILT TO LAST

All MOKS outdoor kitchens are built with high-quality materials, designed for all-weather durability, no matter the climate or region. The marine-grade composite cabinets are lighter weight and structurally sound; and MOKS' outdoor-rated solid surface countertops are made from an advanced composite material that fuses natural minerals and resin to create a homogeneous and nonporous surface area. The premium cabinet and countertop materials are also UV-resistant to color fade and engineered to withstand extreme heat, humidity, salty air, freeze-thaw conditions, extreme cold, snow and rain. They will not warp, rot or crack.

Both the cabinets and countertops are low-maintenance—easy to wipe clean, and scratch and stain resistant. Further, the solid surface countertops are certified hygienic to the standard of commercial kitchens, for any germ concerns, and feature GreenGuard® Gold certification for environmental performance.

The Coyote grill and appliances are all 304 stainless steel—inside and out—and engineered for superior durability and longevity to match the outdoor kitchen unit.

ABOUT RTA OUTDOOR LIVING

RTA (ready-to-assemble) Outdoor Living was born from a desire to empower homeowners to create ideal outdoor spaces that encourage gathering and human connection. Our outdoor living features, manufactured in the heartland of America—Cambridge City, Indiana—achieve this purpose. At its core, RTA's product line is a simplified alternative to outdoor masonry. Through this approach, we avoid the high costs associated with building outdoor kitchens from scratch. Our easy-to-install options make the luxury of an outdoor grill island attainable to everyone. More information is at www.RTAOutdoorLiving.com

