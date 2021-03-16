RTI International and BroadReach Group Partner for Impact

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health technology experts, the BroadReach Group , and nonprofit research institute, RTI International (RTI), are pleased to announce a partnership between the organizations. Together, they now will offer joint informatics solutions, powered by AI, synthesizing managerial, operational and other types of social and economic data. These state-of-the-art tools will help US healthcare payers and providers optimize health outcomes and organizational effectiveness at scale, while allowing for customization.

The organizations will use their complementary capabilities to deliver value in the USA. RTI brings health research and data science capabilities to the partnership while BroadReach delivers best-in-class direct implementation experience and technology solutions through its Vantage Health Technologies unit.

"Our mission of improving the human condition has been the driver of RTI's work for more than 60 years," said Dr. E. Wayne Holden, President and CEO of RTI. "This partnership will allow us to utilize data and technology to provide quality, impactful recommendations for improving health care across the country."

BroadReach has access to nearly 20 years of deep health system expertise and applies its technologies in the world's most complex environments.

"Our organizations share a common vision of a world where access to good health enables people to flourish," says Chris LeGrand, CEO of the BroadReach Group. "Through this collaboration of complementary expertise, we will combine our transformational, technology-driven solutions to drive meaningful change and add value."

About BroadReach Group

BroadReach Group is a group of social impact businesses focussed on harnessing innovation and technology to empower human action. Through its business Vantage Health Technologies they provided training and support to thousands of healthcare workers who have performed more than six-million community screenings on its Vantage cloud platform, in partnership with local health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit https://www.broadreachcorporation.com/

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach — one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org .

