RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx

"Next-generation sequencing is a rapidly evolving scientific field with the potential to inform clinical risk detection, disease identification, and advance prevention and treatment of diseases," said Wayne Holden, PhD, president and CEO of RTI International. "PierianDx's enabling technology is well aligned with our strategic investment program and RTI's mission to improve the human condition by turning knowledge into practice."

Since 2014, PierianDx has focused on providing solutions to accelerate molecular testing to advance precision medicine. The company has built the Clinical Genomics WorkSpace (CGW), one of the most comprehensive clinical genomics platforms in the health care industry that creates streamlined, accurate analysis, interpretations and reporting for clinical labs. By integrating cloud-based software and clinical lab enablement services, the company simplifies the process of translating genomic data into patient-specific diagnosis and treatments. The PierianDx Partner Sharing Network includes 50+ members, including leading academic medical centers, cancer centers and health systems that utilize shared genomic data to target patient-specific diagnosis and treatments for cancers and hereditary diseases.

"Our partnership and investment in PierianDx fits well with our strategic investment program," said Matt Jenkins, vice president and head of corporate development at RTI. "We are very pleased to be working with the PierianDx team and hope to contribute RTI's expertise and resources to accelerate PierianDx's impact and adoption of its genomics platform."

"We are very excited to collaborate with RTI on numerous fronts, and welcome the partnerships and research capabilities they bring in the healthcare sector," said Rakesh Nagarajan, founder and CEO of PierianDx. "The collaboration between RTI and PierianDx will be a catalyst to advance molecular testing methodologies and precision medicine programs worldwide."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About RTI International

RTI International is an independent, non-profit research institute dedicated to improving the human condition. Clients rely on us to answer questions that demand an objective and multidisciplinary approach—one that integrates expertise across the social and laboratory sciences, engineering, and international development. We believe in the promise of science, and we are inspired every day to deliver on that promise for the good of people, communities, and businesses around the world. For more information, visit www.rti.org.

About PierianDx

PierianDx is a genomics technology leader that enables healthcare organizations' precision medicine programs by offering solutions to accelerate molecular testing. Through a combination of cloud-based software and clinical lab enablement services, PierianDx simplifies the process of translating complex genomic data into patient-specific diagnosis and treatments. PierianDx's software platform, Clinical Genomics WorkSpace (CGW), creates more streamlined and accurate analysis, interpretation and reporting and is powered by a robust knowledgebase that cultivates and curates billions of biomedical findings and shared customer interpretations. For more information, please visit www.pieriandx.com or @PierianDx on Twitter.

