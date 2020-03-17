RTI Surgical (RTIX) Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates RTI Surgical Holdings; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX) for violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, RTI announced that it would not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report") by the due date. The delay is due to an investigation of current and prior period matters relating to the Company's revenue recognition, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to such arrangements. The investigation was prompted by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your RTI investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

