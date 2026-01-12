RTO Compliance: Workers Back Down as Employers Reclaim Power in 2026

In just one year, the share of employees willing to quit over return-to-office mandates plunged from 51% to 7%, signaling employer dominance and growing acceptance of on-site work.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after MyPerfectResume®, a premium resume-building service, reported that 51% of U.S. workers would quit immediately rather than accept a non-negotiable return-to-office (RTO) order, a new national survey reveals a dramatic reversal.

The 2026 edition, titled "The Great Compliance," finds that the age of worker leverage is ending. Only 7% of employees now say they would quit outright over a mandatory RTO policy, signaling that The Great Resignation has given way to The Great Compliance. In 2026, workers overwhelmingly expect to tilt back toward the office: just 27% predict a primarily remote workforce, while 47% expect most roles to be on-site, and another 27% foresee a hybrid model.

As job security becomes tighter and employer authority resurges, workers are increasingly viewing remote work as a privilege rather than a right.

Key Findings:

Only 7% of employees say they would quit outright over a mandatory RTO policy, compared to 51% who said the same thing in January 2025





74% of workers predict that they will have the same or less bargaining power to demand flexibility in 2026 as they did in 2025





46% expect companies to become stricter about requiring on-site attendance





73% expect employers to expand their use of surveillance tools to enforce accountability





44% believe at least half of U.S. companies will have entirely eliminated remote work by the end of 2026





Workers expect 2026 to tilt back toward the office, with 47% anticipating roles to be wholly or mainly on-site, and another 27% expecting a hybrid model to dominate

The era of employee leverage has ended," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "As companies regain control, workers are realizing flexibility isn't guaranteed; it's negotiated. Employers know they have the upper hand, and they're using it to reset expectations around office attendance and accountability."

Fewer Workers Ready to Walk

Given a non-negotiable RTO mandate, workers say they would:

7% said they would quit immediately





33% would start looking for another remote job





36% would comply





and 25% selected "none of the above."

That marks a steep drop from 2025, when a combined 91% said they would either quit (51%) or job hunt for another remote role (40%) rather than comply. The shift shows how economic uncertainty has cooled worker resistance.

Productivity Over People

When asked what's driving the RTO movement, workers pointed squarely to business motives, not culture:

48% cite productivity concerns as the primary driver





18% attribute it to leadership preference





11% to real-estate cost justification





11% to efforts to quietly reduce headcount





9% to culture concerns

Only 3% selected "other," indicating that workers view most RTO mandates as economically motivated rather than cultural or collaborative.

Likewise, when asked what benefits companies will claim from RTO:

38% predict "higher productivity,"





22% say "better collaboration,"





19% cite "easier management,"





13% expect "stronger culture," and





7% point to "better customer service."

Outlook for 2026

43% predict a more on-site workforce, 40% expect more hybrid work arrangements, and 17% foresee an increase in remote roles.





When asked which group they believe will be most favored for pay and promotions in 2026, 40% of workers selected on-site employees, 14% chose hybrid employees, 7% selected remote employees, and 39% expect no difference.





44% believe at least half of U.S. companies will have eliminated remote work by 2026.





40% expect companies to reduce office space, 22% expect expansion, and 38% anticipate no change.





74% say they'll have the same or less bargaining power to demand flexibility in 2026

To view the full report and obtain more information, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/great-compliance-rto-2026

Methodology

The findings presented in this report are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by MyPerfectResume using Pollfish in December 2025. The survey collected responses from 1,000 U.S. adults employed full-time or part-time. Respondents answered a mix of multiple-choice and scaled questions about anticipated workplace trends, RTO mandates, flexibility, incentives, and organizational power dynamics.

Demographic Breakdown:

The survey sample consisted of respondents, with 60% female and 40% male. Age distribution was broad, with 8% aged 18-24, 13% aged 25–34, 20% aged 35–44, 16% aged 45–54, 17% aged 55–64, and 26% aged 65 or older. In terms of education, 12% of respondents reported holding a graduate degree, 26% had a bachelor's degree, 16% held an associate's degree, 43% had a high school diploma or equivalent, and 4% had less than a high school education.

