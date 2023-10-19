RTX announces licensing deal with Hanwha

News provided by

RTX

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Companies to manufacture tactical radios in South Korea

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX) has signed a licensing agreement with South Korean company Hanwha Systems to manufacture airborne tactical radios in South Korea as part of a Second-generation Anti-jam Tactical UHF Radio for NATO waveform (SATURN) upgrade program.

The TruNet™ AR-1500 is an internationally available networked communications airborne radio. The solution offers a fully exportable software-defined radio receiver-transmitter, securing connectivity between ground and airborne elements across the entire battlespace, and supporting the latest edition of SATURN waveform.

"The SATURN waveform upgrade, as part of this deal, will increase support of a modern, connected battlespace, and will provide the South Korean Armed Forces the latest anti-jam technologies, which are critical to mission-readiness, safety, and interoperability with allies," said Ryan Bunge, vice president and general manager of Resilient Navigation Solutions, Collins Aerospace. "We're moving past obsolescence and offering a more secure solution."

SATURN is an anti-jam, hopping waveform that was developed as a replacement for existing anti-jam waveforms. Collins will support Hanwha Systems as a sub-contractor as part of the licensing agreement for the TruNet™ AR-1500 airborne tactical radios.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace 
Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

Media contact:
Liz Maddy, Collins Aerospace
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: 720-948-9005

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

Pratt & Whitney Canada Appoints Duncan Aviation as Designated Overhaul Facility for Select PW300 and PW500 Business Aviation Engines

Pratt & Whitney Canada Appoints Duncan Aviation as Designated Overhaul Facility for Select PW300 and PW500 Business Aviation Engines

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today that Duncan Aviation's facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, has been appointed a Designated Overhaul Facility ...
RTX expanding distributed sensing capability to LTAMDS

RTX expanding distributed sensing capability to LTAMDS

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to expand the company's Advanced Distributed Radar (ADR)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.