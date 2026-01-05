RTX awarded FAA contract to deploy next-generation surveillance radars for National Airspace System

Innovative, ready-now technologies will enhance safety, reduce operational complexity and increase efficiency for all airspace users

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $438 million contract by the Federal Aviation Administration to support the Radar System Replacement program, a cornerstone of the agency's effort to modernize the U.S. National Airspace System. The program is a key part of the Department of Transportation's Brand New Air Traffic Control System.

Collins will deliver next-generation cooperative and non-cooperative radar systems, giving air traffic controllers reliable and secure information to support operations. These new radars will simplify operations by replacing multiple legacy systems with a unified, cost-effective and adaptable architecture.

"As a trusted supplier to the FAA for more than 70 years, Collins is ready to rapidly deploy next-generation radar systems that replace outdated technology with a single, modern and interoperable solution," said Nate Boelkins, president of Avionics at Collins Aerospace. "These systems integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, enhance safety and efficiency for air traffic controllers, reduce long-term costs and ensure the system is prepared for the future of the National Airspace."

Systems will include the Condor Mk3, a cooperative surveillance radar capable of communicating directly with aircraft transponders, and the ASR-XM, a non-cooperative radar that detects aircraft using reflected signals. Both are qualified to meet FAA surveillance requirements through prior test-site certification activities.

More than 550 RTX radar systems are already operating within the national airspace today, providing a proven foundation for large-scale modernization. RTX's Condor Mk3 and ASR-XM radar systems provide precise aircraft tracking, especially at lower altitudes.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX