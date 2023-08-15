RTX awarded U.S. Army contract for additional delivery of electric generators and containers

News provided by

RTX

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROCKFORD, Ill., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), was awarded a $24 million contract for production and delivery of electric generators with containers to the United States Army Anniston Depot in support of the U.S. Army's Abrams M1A2 Main Battle Tank.

As part of the Army's System Enhanced Package version 3 (SEPv3) to improve the M1A2's performance and extend its service life, the Collins' generator delivers 50 percent more onboard power than the vehicle's legacy system in the same space, enhancing the tank's survivability and reliability.

"Across our business, we are leveraging electric power, from commercial aerospace to military platforms, to support the evolving needs of our customers," said Russell Andrey, program manager for Collins Aerospace. "To date, Collins has delivered 800 electric generators, in support of the SEPv3 program, supplying critical power, diagnostics and predictive maintenance support on the ground."

With its increased power, the electric generator helps improve the M1A2's survivability by enabling the addition of advanced systems, such as laser warning receivers and radio jamming capabilities. The company's generator uses advanced magnetics and active load management to deliver 100 percent rated power throughout the M1A2's operating range. In addition, the state-of-the-art system boasts enhanced digital capabilities through its advanced generator control and communications features.

The Collins Aerospace designed generators fit in the same space as the legacy system without requiring major changes to the vehicle or its existing electric systems architecture.

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of RTX, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. For more information, visit CollinsAerospace.com.

Media contact:
Liz Maddy
[email protected]  
Phone: 720-948-9005

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX Provides Blue Canyon Satellites for NASA Swarm Test Launch

RTX space sensor to monitor coastal ecosystem health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.