RTX completes milestones on DARPA Blackjack Program with four Blue Canyon Technologies satellites

News provided by

RTX

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Connected satellites in low-Earth orbit to support national security

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX's (NYSE: RTX) small-satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), announced today the satellites supporting the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Blackjack program have completed critical milestones activities.

Continue Reading
Using Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class bus platform, the Blackjack program is a demonstration of cost-effective reconnaissance satellites that will operate in low Earth orbit.
Using Blue Canyon Technologies' Saturn-class bus platform, the Blackjack program is a demonstration of cost-effective reconnaissance satellites that will operate in low Earth orbit.

National security space assets, critical to U.S. warfighting capabilities, traditionally reside in a geosynchronous orbit to deliver persistent overhead access to any point on the globe. To potentially replace these large systems, the Blackjack program seeks to establish an equally effective network in low-Earth orbit using a constellation of four connected satellites.

"The Blackjack program is a perfect example of how RTX and Blue Canyon Technologies are working to solve the hardest problems in aerospace and defense," said Chris Winslett, general manager for Blue Canyon Technologies.

The successful operation marks a significant achievement for BCT in the swift commissioning of multiple spacecraft. This paves the way for global high-speed networks in LEO orbit and a continued growth of commoditized small satellite buses for LEO constellations and beyond.

About Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies (BCT), RTX's small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable, and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with over 100 cumulative spacecraft orders.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX CFO to present at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Aerospace and Defense Conference

RTX (NYSE: RTX) Chief Financial Officer Neil Mitchill will speak at TD Cowen's 45th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 9:15 ...
RTX EPACS F-35 power and thermal management system demonstrates 80 kW cooling capacity

RTX EPACS F-35 power and thermal management system demonstrates 80 kW cooling capacity

RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced its Collins Aerospace business has demonstrated 80 kilowatts of cooling capacity across a range of operating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.