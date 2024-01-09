RTX completes technical review for prototype of U.S. Navy's HALO missile

News provided by

RTX

09 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

High-speed, long-range missile will provide greater anti-surface warfare capability

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed a technical review and a seamless prototype fit-check in phase one of the U.S. Navy's Hypersonic Air Launched Offensive Anti-Surface (HALO) program. HALO is a carrier-based high-speed missile that will allow the Navy to operate in and control contested battlespaces in anti-access/area denial environments and will support their long-range fires strategy.

"This is a key step in fielding the Navy's first anti-ship hypersonic missile," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's critical that our warfighters have proven technology that can address advanced threats in contested environments, and they need this technology now. We're leveraging our expertise in hypersonics to deliver a straightforward and mature, digitally engineered system at the pace the Navy needs."

Digital and physical design concepts and models of Raytheon's HALO prototype were created in a matter of months using digital and model-based engineering techniques.  This approach is accelerating the development of the HALO missile. A successful fit check on an F/A-18 was held in the fall, ensuring that the prototype is compatible with the Navy's Super Hornet aircraft and existing support equipment.

Raytheon was awarded a phase one HALO contract in March 2023.

Work on this program is being completed in Tucson, Arizona.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

Also from this source

RTX names Phil Jasper as President, Raytheon

RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced Phil Jasper has been appointed president of Raytheon and will report to President and Chief Operating Officer...
NSPA awards COMLOG a contract for Patriot missiles

NSPA awards COMLOG a contract for Patriot missiles

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), and MBDA, their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.