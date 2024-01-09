RTX completes technical review for prototype of U.S. Navy's HALO missile

High-speed, long-range missile will provide greater anti-surface warfare capability

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has successfully completed a technical review and a seamless prototype fit-check in phase one of the U.S. Navy's Hypersonic Air Launched Offensive Anti-Surface (HALO) program. HALO is a carrier-based high-speed missile that will allow the Navy to operate in and control contested battlespaces in anti-access/area denial environments and will support their long-range fires strategy.

"This is a key step in fielding the Navy's first anti-ship hypersonic missile," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "It's critical that our warfighters have proven technology that can address advanced threats in contested environments, and they need this technology now. We're leveraging our expertise in hypersonics to deliver a straightforward and mature, digitally engineered system at the pace the Navy needs."

Digital and physical design concepts and models of Raytheon's HALO prototype were created in a matter of months using digital and model-based engineering techniques. This approach is accelerating the development of the HALO missile. A successful fit check on an F/A-18 was held in the fall, ensuring that the prototype is compatible with the Navy's Super Hornet aircraft and existing support equipment.

Raytheon was awarded a phase one HALO contract in March 2023.

Work on this program is being completed in Tucson, Arizona.

About Raytheon

Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of offensive and defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX