RTX expanding distributed sensing capability to LTAMDS

Software upgrade enables enhanced radar networking to defeat complex air and missile threats

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army to expand the company's Advanced Distributed Radar (ADR) concept to include the Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop the software required to network together multiple 360-degree LTAMDS radars to extend the protection of maneuver forces and critical assets.

Raytheon originally developed ADR to upgrade the U.S. Navy's AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars to enhance performance in distributed maritime operations and drive future sensing capabilities. Now, the team is expanding the capability to address the Army's increasingly challenging threats.

"Integrating our ADR capability into LTAMDS continues the expansion of our successful software-defined aperture approach," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "Raytheon's common radar software product line model generates a library of software code that can be re-used across multiple radars, significantly reducing engineering costs and development timelines for our customers."

Raytheon's software-defined apertures deliver advanced sensors faster than ever before and increase a single array's capability and flexibility through software upgrades. The digital transformation in radar development offers benefits in every domain – land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact:
Lindsey Drummey
[email protected]

SOURCE RTX

