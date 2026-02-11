RTX's Raytheon's non-kinetic Coyote variant defeats multiple drone swarms

Affordable, recoverable variant demonstrated in U.S. Army test

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), successfully showcased the capabilities of Coyote® Block 3 Non-Kinetic (NK) during a recent U.S. Army demo. The system defeated drone swarms launched during the exercise and demonstrated exceptional launch, flight, intercept, and recovery capabilities.

Coyote Block 3NK is a counter-unmanned air system that can loiter and defeat drone swarms by using a non-kinetic payload that minimizes the potential for collateral damage. The system can then be recalled and redeployed for additional engagements. Raytheon produces both kinetic and non-kinetic Coyote variants that defeat small to large drone systems at longer ranges and at higher altitudes than similar class effectors.

"Coyote provides warfighters a cost-effective defense for individual drones and swarms," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land & Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "We continue to invest in Coyote's combat-proven capabilities, ensuring that allies around the globe gain an affordable operational advantage over sophisticated and evolving drone threats."

Raytheon was recently awarded its largest counter-drone contract ever as part of the U.S. Army's LIDS program, short for Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System. To support growing global demand for affordable and proven counter-drone systems, the business has invested significantly in Coyote kinetic variant production and performance enhancements to keep pace with next-generation threats. These upgrades enable faster launches, higher speeds and greater range at higher altitudes to counter UAS threats that carry heavier payloads over longer distances.

