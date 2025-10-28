RTX Fintech Names Electronic Trading Specialist Minor Huffman as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX Fintech & Research ("RTX Fintech"), a leading US electronic interdealer trading platform for interest rate swaps, today announced the appointment of Minor Huffman as Chief Technology Officer. Huffman will oversee RTX's global technology strategy and lead new infrastructure developments to ensure security, speed and scalability as the platform continues to grow.

Prior to RTX, Huffman founded TIBBS Consulting, advising fintech clients on trading technology, application architecture and cybersecurity. Huffman also held technology leadership roles at top financial institutions over his 35-year career, including Instinet, Credit Suisse, FXall and JPMorgan. Huffman brings deep experience in building high-performance trading systems and will support RTX as the firm modernizes the interest rate swaps market through cutting-edge technology and seamless global connectivity.

"Joining RTX represents a unique opportunity to redefine how technology underpins the global swaps market," said Huffman. "As trading workflows evolve, technology must continually innovate to drive the market forward. We're building a dynamic foundation that empowers dealers to execute with greater speed, confidence and efficiency."

"We're thrilled to welcome Minor to RTX as we continue to advance the interdealer swaps market through world-class leadership and innovation," said James Cawley, CEO of RTX Fintech. "Minor's expertise will help accelerate our mission to deliver the most versatile, high-performance platform to equip our clients with the tools they need to compete in the increasingly complex and competitive global swaps market."

About RTX Fintech & Research

RTX is revolutionizing the derivatives trading landscape with its innovative Request-for-Trade technology, designed to deliver unparalleled workflow efficiencies and cost savings to derivatives dealers and Eligible Contract Participants (ECPs) in the global interest rate swaps and options markets. The platform streamlines negotiations through a centralized hub, offering real-time clearing and integrated trade surveillance for seamless, capital-efficient executions while maintaining full market transparency. Founded and led by industry veterans with deep expertise in the interdealer swaps market and backed by a group of the world's largest financial institutions, RTX addresses the limitations of the market's existing model through its cutting-edge, cloud-based technology platform. For more information, visit www.rtxfintech.com.

