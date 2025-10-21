RTX Fintech Taps Former Interest Rate Swaps Trader Léger as Chief Product Officer to Drive Platform Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX Fintech & Research ("RTX Fintech"), a leading US electronic interdealer trading platform for interest rate swaps, today announced the appointment of André Léger as Chief Product Officer and Head of Markets, Asia. Léger will be responsible for driving RTX's end-to-end product development and global platform roadmap, while enhancing platform functionality through integrated market research and dealer engagement.

With over 15 years of trading experience at leading global dealers, including BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs, Léger brings first-hand insight into the interest rate swaps market. Having actively traded across USD, EUR, CAD and JPY, Léger is uniquely positioned to address clients' evolving needs, including comprehensive support across Asia and other emerging markets.

"Joining RTX is a fantastic opportunity – we're not just improving how the global swaps market operates; we're transforming it. At our core, we see ourselves as partners with banks, providing solutions that eliminate the costly, cumbersome workflows that have long constrained the market. With competition for customer business at an all-time high and bid/offer margins compressed while transaction fees remain stubbornly elevated, traders need a platform that actually alleviates these pressures," said Léger.

Léger also notes, "My mission is to make trading smarter, faster and more intuitive, empowering participants worldwide to connect seamlessly between traditional dealer workflows and cutting-edge electronic execution. Having traded several products of various currencies over my career, I am excited to work closely with my friends, brokers and traders in building the kind of platform I wish I always had — one that truly reflects the way modern markets should work."

"We're delighted to welcome André to RTX at this pivotal stage of growth," said James Cawley, CEO of RTX. "His deep market knowledge and proven track record in product development and trading make him an exceptional addition to RTX as we continue to scale our platform globally. His leadership will be instrumental in delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

About RTX Fintech & Research

RTX is revolutionizing the derivatives trading landscape with its innovative Request-for-Trade technology, designed to deliver unparalleled workflow efficiencies and cost savings to derivatives dealers and Eligible Contract Participants (ECPs) in the global interest rate swaps and options markets. The platform streamlines negotiations through a centralized hub, offering real-time clearing and integrated trade surveillance for seamless, capital-efficient executions while maintaining full market transparency. Founded and led by industry veterans with deep expertise in the interdealer swaps market and backed by a group of the world's largest financial institutions, RTX addresses the limitations of the market's existing model through its cutting-edge, cloud-based technology platform. For more information, visit www.rtxfintech.com.

