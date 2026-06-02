Nearly 500 students will present real world solutions and compete for national recognition, patents, and other prizes.

DEARBORN, Mich., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford will once again serve as the national stage for the next generation of inventors as it hosts the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals 2026, taking place June 3–5 in Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. The multi-day event will bring together nearly 450 top K–12 student innovators from across the country, each having advanced through competitive local and state-level invention programs. The awards ceremony will take place on June 5.

RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals Returns to The Henry Ford, June 3-5 Showcasing the Nation’s Top Young Inventors.

Presented annually by The Henry Ford, the RTX Invention Convention U.S. Nationals is the culminating experience of Invention Convention Worldwide, a program designed to foster problem-solving, creativity and entrepreneurial thinking through hands-on invention education. Students who qualify earn the opportunity to present their original solutions to real-world challenges before panels of industry and educational experts. "One of the greatest impacts from Invention Convention is empowering students to see their ideas as real-world solutions Along the way, they build confidence and innovative problem-solving skills that will stay with them far beyond the competition," said Kristy Becerra, senior director of Corporate Social Responsibility at RTX.

Throughout the three-day event, participants will:

Present their inventions and prototypes to expert judges

Engage with fellow student innovators and industry leaders

Participate in hands-on educational programming

Compete for more than 75 awards across grade levels, categories and industries, including cash prizes, scholarships and patent opportunities

"The outcomes of Invention Convention Worldwide and the impact that this program is having on these youth inventors, are significant," said Patricia Mooradian, President & CEO of The Henry Ford. "These innovative students are already receiving patents and having their products reach the market. They are our country's workforce of tomorrow."

The event culminates in a public student showcase and awards ceremony recognizing the nation's most promising young inventors.

Participation in Invention Convention Worldwide reaches more than 300,000 students in 35 states and Puerto Rico annually through a network of educators, business leaders and community partners. The program equips students with durable skills valued in today's workforce – critical thinking, problem identification, creativity, communication, collaboration, empathy and adaptability.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford