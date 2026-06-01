The Henry Ford Celebrates the Jackson Home Opening with Ribbon Cutting on June 12 and Block Party June 12-14, in Greenfield Village

Three-day celebration marks the first new historic structure added to the Village in more than 40 years

DEARBORN, Mich., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford will welcome the historic Dr. Sullivan and Mrs. Richie Jean Sherrod Jackson Home to Greenfield Village with a three-day block party, June 12–14, celebrating the arrival of the first new structure added to the Village in more than four decades. The event invites guests with admission and our members to experience the stories, traditions and community connections that define the Jackson Home through a weekend of programming, performances and hands-on activities. As part of the celebration, The Jackson's daughter, Jawana, who grew up in the home, will be part of a panel discussion about the happenings inside the home and the Civil Rights Movement.

The Jackson Home, now more than 100 years old, is a unique time capsule documenting one of the most momentous movements in U.S. history: the Selma to Montgomery marches — a sustained effort to ensure that all Americans would have the civil rights and voting rights promised to them.

Originally located in Selma, Alabama, the Jackson Home was the residence of Dr. Sullivan Jackson and his family and served as a gathering place for leaders and community members during the Civil Rights Movement. Its addition to Greenfield Village expands the institution's ability to explore the American story through place-based experiences and lived history.

Throughout the weekend, Greenfield Village will feature programming that reflects the themes of community, creativity and cultural expression connected to the Jackson Home.

A centerpiece of the celebration is a Black-owned business market, bringing together more than 30 small businesses and community organizations. Participating vendors include The Better Detroit Brownie Company, Source Booksellers, Detroit Cocoa Bar, Sweet Potato Delights, Poppa's Gourmet Hot Sauce and Shugababies Knitwear, among others.

Vendors were selected with intention, reflecting The Henry Ford's commitment to supporting entrepreneurs whose work aligns with the values of innovation, resilience and community impact.

Additional activities throughout the Village will include:

Live music and performances spanning gospel, jazz, blues and contemporary genres

Panel discussions and workshops exploring Black history, preservation and cultural legacy

A vintage baseball game honoring the Pythian Base Ball Club, one of the earliest Black baseball teams in the United States

Interactive experiences including Double-Dutch demonstrations, craft activities and family-friendly games

Cooking demonstrations and food experiences inspired by the Jackson Home and its Southern roots

The weekend will also feature themed tours and historical vignettes across Greenfield Village. For more information, visit thf.org/blockparty.

Access to the Jackson Home will be available through timed reservations, while the surrounding block party activities are included with Greenfield Village admission and do not require a separate reservation.

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf.org and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

SOURCE The Henry Ford